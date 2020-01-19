Rotary Encoders Market – Top players are Nemicon, Tamagawa, Koyo, Omron, Kubler, Leine&linde, Baumer

A rotary encoder also known as shaft encoder, is an electromechanical device which converts angular motion or position of axle or shaft to a digital signal. A rotary encoder is a kind of position sensor that is used in defining the angular situation of a rotating shaft. A rotary encoder also creates an electrical signal, either digital or analog which depends on the rotational movement.

Rotary encoders are frequently used to track the path of the motor shaft on permanent magnet motors that are mostly used in robots, CNC machines, and various industrial software. Incremental (quadrature) encoders are utilized on acceptance engine sort servo motors, yet supreme encoders are utilized as a part of permanent magnet brushless engines, where it is applicable.

Market Overview

A Rotary Encoder can be defined as an electromechanical switch utilized as angular position sensor whose output is usually an advanced encoding of supreme or relative position, in spite of the fact that there are some turning encoders through sinusoidal outputs. Regularly, the rotary encoder is combined with a chip and can be found in industrial applications (engine control) and different human-PC input gadgets.

Market Dynamics:

The rotary encoders market is anticipated to witness constant growth over the estimated period. A rotary encoders market is majorly driven by increasing industrial automation. As the market for industrial automation is implemented in various industries like aerospace, automotive, packaging, healthcare, and electronics which is driving the demand for rotary encoding market. Increasing use of rotary encoders in automobiles sector is the main factor which is increasing the demand for rotary encoders market globally. The rotary encoders market has a sensor which is used in providing electrical outputs which are relative to shaft rotation which measures the angles precisely, pedal position. In automotive industries, these sensors are used in throttle position, steering wheel position and gear position. Another factor which is driving the rotary market is the adoption of rotary encoders in aerospace industries. In aerospace industries, these sensors are used for automation in the aerospace industries.

One of the restraining factors in the rotary angle encoders market is the lack of product differentiation. As a number of key players offer similar technological products, there are numerous options for the buyers to buy from. Thus creating pricing pressure that helps to compete with large manufacturers for high volume of these products.

Market Segment:

Rotary Encoders market is segmented on the basis of types, applications and regions.

On the basis of types, rotary encoders market is segmented into Incremental Encoders and Absolute Encoders.

On the basis of application, rotary encoders Market is segmented into Metal Forming & Fabrication, Servo motor, Elevator Industry, Machine Tool, and Material Handling.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Rotary Encoders market is segmented into seven different regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe covers the major and largest share in rotary encoders market in terms of revenue, as compared to other regions, due to the various application across different industries. Countries in Europe are adopting rotary encoders with application in robotics, material handling, and machine tools, and others in most of the countries in Europe.