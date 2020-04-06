Rotary Blast Hole Drilling Rig Market – Key Players are Bauer, Furukawa, Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd

Rotary blast hole drilling rigs are used to drill big blast holes into high benches in different applications such as mining, construction, oil and gas, demolition and recycling, and others quarries. Various regulatory bodies present worldwide control the safety and standards and quality of rotary blast hole drilling rigs. There are a variety of drilling techniques which includes auger drilling, percussion rotary air blast drilling, air core drilling, cable tool drilling, reverse circulation drilling, diamond core drilling, direct push rigs, and hydraulic rotary drilling; all these are used to drill a borehole in the ground. Each drilling technique has its advantages and disadvantages. Rotary blast hole drilling rigs offer various benefits such as ease of cleaning, low operating cost, and easy maintenance. All these benefits make rotary blast hole drilling rigs popular worldwide

Rapid growth in construction activities in emerging countries such as India and China is anticipated to drive the overall rotary blast hole drilling rig market across the world. In addition, increasing investment by governments in infrastructure development plans which include road construction, railways, bridges, waterways, dams, and others is the key driver of the rotary blast hole drilling rig market. Other factors such as introduction of powerful rotary drill rigs and technological advancements are expected to accelerate the rotary blast hole drilling rig market during the forecast period. Besides the construction industry, rotary blast hole drilling rigs are expected to have huge opportunity in the oil and gas industry. However, rotary blast hole drilling rigs entail high installation cost and this is a restraining factor for the market.

The global rotary blast hole drilling rig market can be segmented in terms of type, power sources, hole diameter, application, and geography. Based on type, the market can be segmented into mid-range drilling rig, large-range drilling rig, and others. Large-range drilling rigs are expensive compared to mid-range drilling rigs. The mid-range drilling rig type is expected to have the fastest growth rate, due to growing adoption of rotary blast hole drilling rigs in different applications such as mining and construction. Based on power sources, the market is classified into mechanical, electric, hydraulic, pneumatic, and steam. On the basis of hole diameter, the market is segmented into 100-200 mm, 201 – 300 mm, 301-400 mm, and more than 400 mm. In terms of application, the market is segmented into mining, construction, oil and gas, demolition and recycling and others quarries and others.

Geographically, the global rotary blast hole drilling rig market can be classified into South America (Brazil), Asia Pacific (India, China, and Japan), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and Europe (the U.K., France, and Germany). The market in Europe is expected to contribute largest share. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate followed by Middle East & Africa during the forecast period, due to increasing construction activities in these regions. North America is a mature market for rotary blast hole drilling rig market. South America is anticipated to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global rotary blast hole drilling rig market are Bauer, Furukawa, Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd, Schramm, Sunward, Caterpiller- CAT, Komatsu Ltd., Schramm, Epicor, Epiroc Mining India Limited, InfoMine Inc., Sandvik AB, Gill Rock Drill Co. Inc., Jcr Drillsol Pvt. Ltd., Atlas Copco, Beaver Engineering Corporation, Westrac, and others. The degree of competition between market players in the rotary blast hole drilling rig market is very high. Companies are focused on technology adoption and development of their offerings in order to gain competitive advantage in the industry. This strategy is expected to help them deal with the competition during the forecast period.