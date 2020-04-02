Rooibos Tea Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2018 – 2026

Rooibos tea is an herbal tea, made up of the leaves of rooibos, a plant native to South Africa. Rooibos tea is also known by its synonyms like red bush tea, African red tea, etc. Rooibos tea has been very much popular in South Africa for generations but is now consumed in many countries across the globe. Rooibos tea has various health benefits; it cures headache, asthma, insomnia, bone weakness, hypertension, allergies, and premature aging. Rooibos tea has a sweet, delicate, and aromatic flavor. Rooibos tea contains chemical compounds, antioxidant, and enzymes that help in reducing inflammation that causes pain and prevents illness.

In the global rooibos tea market, the demand for rooibos tea is experiencing huge surge due to its various health benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants, has low tannins, and is caffeine free. In the global rooibos tea market, the demand for rooibos tea is the highest from Africa, Middle East, American and Asian countries. As the consumption of tea is very high globally, the demand for rooibos would be high in the forecast period. Due to an increase in the demand for this product, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns in the future.

Rooibos tea has abundant health benefits. It contains antioxidants which help in curing various health problems. It controls cholesterol levels and provides cardiovascular benefits. In 2011, a test was taken on the cardiovascular disease patients 40 people drank 6 cups of Rooibos Tea for six weeks. In the end, the result was good it reduced the bad cholesterol and increased the good cholesterol. The primary benefit of consuming Rooibos Tea is that it doesn’t contain caffeine, which is found in coffee, black tea as well as in green tea.

Rooibos Tea is a good option for people who avoid caffeine completely. Rooibos Tea also controls the blood sugar level in diabetes patients. People are opting safe way to reduce weight by consuming green tea, but green tea contains caffeine so for those people who avoid caffeine can take Rooibos Tea for weight loss purpose. The demand of the Rooibos Tea is increasing due to its various applications in health care. The demand for Rooibos Tea is growing because it is a safe beverage as well as a remedy with no side-effects if taken in the correct quantity.