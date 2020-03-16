Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

Latest niche market research study on Global “Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market” Report to 2024: Market data and insights on Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) industry provided at Arcognizance.com

A rooftop photovoltaic power station, or rooftop PV system, is a photovoltaic system that has its electricity-generating solar panels mounted on the rooftop of a residential or commercial building or structure.

Download PDF Sample of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/235865

Scope of the Report:

The global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation market Revenue was 9.2 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 16.2 Billion US$ in 2025, to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the Crystalline Silicon solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 16.3% during the analysis period. The market Revenue is 8.6 Billion US$ in 2017, and is projected to reach 15.3 Billion US$ in 2025.

The worldwide market for Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.3% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 9220 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli

SunPower

Sharp

Solarworld

Eging PV

Risen

Kyocera Solar

GCL

Longi Solar

Brief about Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Report with TOC @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-rooftop-solar-photovoltaic-pv-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Non-residential

Residential

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/235865

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Our Most Trending Other Press Release:

Photovoltaic Solar Panel Market Manufacturers, Worldwide Trends, Share, Growth-Factor, Technology Overview, Energy Sector Investment Statistics, Research and Reviews 2019-2024 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=85597

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of business research facilities has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the out of the box developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]