Roofing Market 2019 Key Manufacturers, Revenue, Gross Margin with Its Important Types and Forecasts 2025

The global Roofing Market 2019 research is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the industry and provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

This report presents the worldwide Roofing Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Roofing include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top leading key Players in the Roofing Market Atlas Roofing Corporation,Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.,CertainTeed Corporation,Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.,GAF, Johns Manville,IKO Industries Ltd.,Owens Corning,Firestone Building Products Company,TAMKO Building Products, Inc.,Carlisle

Roofing Breakdown Data by Type

Bituminous Roofing,Metal Roofing,Tile Roofing

Roofing Breakdown Data by Application Residential,Commercial,Industrial

Roofing Production by Region United States,Europe,China, Japan, South Korea,Other Regions

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Roofing Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Roofing Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Roofing market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roofing. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Roofing Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Charpter 1-Roofing Market Overview

Charpter 2-Global Roofing Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Charpter 3-United States Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 4-China Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 5-Europe Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 6-Japan Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 7-Southeast Asia Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 8-India Roofing (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Charpter 9-Global Roofing Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Charpter 10-Roofing Maufacturing Cost Analysis

Charpter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Charpter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Charpter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Charpter 14-Global Roofing Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Charpter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Charpter 16-Appendix

