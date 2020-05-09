Roofing Coatings Market Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user by PPG Industries Sherwin-Williams Akzo-Nobel Nipponpaint-holding 3M

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Roofing Coatings Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2019, the market size of Roofing Coatings is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.75% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Roofing Coatings.
This report studies the global market size of Roofing Coatings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Roofing Coatings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Akzo-Nobel
Nipponpaint-holding
3M
National Coatings Corp.
Valspar Paint
Basf
Henry
Gardner-Gibson
Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc
Dow
Graco
Market Segment by Product Type
Elastomeric
Bituminous
Tiles
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Hospitality
Healthcare
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Roofing Coatings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Roofing Coatings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roofing Coatings are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Roofing Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Elastomeric
1.3.3 Bituminous
1.3.4 Tiles
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Roofing Coatings Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Residential
1.4.3 Commercial
1.4.4 Hospitality
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Roofing Coatings Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Roofing Coatings Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Roofing Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Roofing Coatings Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Roofing Coatings Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Roofing Coatings Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Roofing Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Roofing Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Roofing Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Roofing Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Roofing Coatings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Roofing Coatings Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Roofing Coatings Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Elastomeric Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Bituminous Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Tiles Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Roofing Coatings Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Roofing Coatings Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Roofing Coatings Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Roofing Coatings Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Roofing Coatings Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Roofing Coatings Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Roofing Coatings Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Roofing Coatings Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Roofing Coatings Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Roofing Coatings Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Roofing Coatings Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Roofing Coatings Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Roofing Coatings Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Roofing Coatings Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Roofing Coatings Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Roofing Coatings Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Roofing Coatings Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Roofing Coatings Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Roofing Coatings Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Roofing Coatings Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Roofing Coatings Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Roofing Coatings Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Roofing Coatings Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 PPG Industries
8.1.1 PPG Industries Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.1.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
8.2 Sherwin-Williams
8.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.2.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development
8.3 Akzo-Nobel
8.3.1 Akzo-Nobel Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.3.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.3.5 Akzo-Nobel Recent Development
8.4 Nipponpaint-holding
8.4.1 Nipponpaint-holding Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.4.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.4.5 Nipponpaint-holding Recent Development
8.5 3M
8.5.1 3M Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.5.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.5.5 3M Recent Development
8.6 National Coatings Corp.
8.6.1 National Coatings Corp. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.6.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.6.5 National Coatings Corp. Recent Development
8.7 Valspar Paint
8.7.1 Valspar Paint Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.7.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.7.5 Valspar Paint Recent Development
8.8 Basf
8.8.1 Basf Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.8.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.8.5 Basf Recent Development
8.9 Henry
8.9.1 Henry Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.9.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.9.5 Henry Recent Development
8.10 Gardner-Gibson
8.10.1 Gardner-Gibson Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Roofing Coatings
8.10.4 Roofing Coatings Product Introduction
8.10.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Development
8.11 Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc
8.12 Dow
8.13 Graco
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Roofing Coatings Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Roofing Coatings Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Roofing Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Roofing Coatings Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Roofing Coatings Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Roofing Coatings Sales Channels
10.2.2 Roofing Coatings Distributors
10.3 Roofing Coatings Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
