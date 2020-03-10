Roof Reinforcement Textiles Market Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future; Global Industry Analysis 2026

Textiles are used in the construction industry, as they have characteristics such as strength, resilience, lightness, resistance to chemicals, and resistance to pollutants in the air. Roof reinforcement textiles are used in roofs of various buildings, as they offer strength to different structures. The venturing of roof reinforcement textiles has given a great impetus to the quality of construction. These textiles are used in the construction of buildings, dams, and tunnels. They possess mechanical properties such as lightness, strength, and resilience and offer resistance to factors such as creep; degradation by chemicals, pollutants in the air or rain, and other construction materials; and the effect of sunlight and acids. Roof reinforcement textiles play an important role in the modernization of infrastructure. High energy efficiency and long component life are key features of modern buildings that achieve cost-effectiveness. Roof reinforcement textiles for the construction industry are highly versatile and extremely well-processed.

Global Roof Reinforcement Textiles Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the roof reinforcement textiles market can be segmented into glass, polyester, polypropylene, and nylon. These products are reinforced into the roofing concrete and are created in such a way so to get a woven like textile. The demand for roof reinforcement textiles such as nylon and polyester is surging due to increase in the number of activities for non-residential construction across the globe.

Based on application, the global roof reinforcement textiles market can be segmented into residential, non-residential, and commercial. The demand for roof reinforcement textiles is rising, due to increase in the number of non-residential construction activities across the world. The use of roof reinforcement textiles in non-residential construction such as warehouses and power plants is increasing continuously, as roofing helps avoid harmful effects of rain, snow, moisture, and heat that could damage the equipment or production process in a particular installation. Roofing also helps maintain thermal insulation properties of the building. These factors drive the non-residential application segment of the global roof reinforcement textiles market.

Rising urbanization is driving the global roof reinforcement textiles market. Steady migration from rural areas in underdeveloped countries is likely to lead to the formation of growing urban centers in several countries. The high volume of emigration is likely to ensure steady demand for new housing, leading to steady demand from the global roof reinforcement textiles market. Widespread adoption of eco-friendly roofing systems could help establish an economy of scale, which would help market players distribute innovative materials in developing regions at affordable costs. High costs of advanced roof reinforcement textiles is one of the most prominent restraints for the global roof reinforcement textiles market.

In terms of region, the global roof reinforcement textiles market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest region for roof reinforcement textiles market. It is followed by North America and Europe. China, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea are the leading consumers of roof reinforcement textiles. Repair and remodeling works being carried out in Asia Pacific and construction of new residential and commercial buildings have augmented the demand for roof reinforcement textiles in Asia Pacific. China is a leading market for roof reinforcement textiles market in Asia Pacific. It is followed by Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Global Roof Reinforcement Textiles Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global roof reinforcement textiles market include Henry Company Delcotex and JAMES DEWHURST LTD.