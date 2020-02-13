Rolling Stock -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Rolling Stock Industry

Description

This report focuses on Rolling Stock volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rolling Stock market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CRRC

Bombardier

Alstom

Siemens

GE Transportation

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Stadler Rail AG

Hitachi

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

CAF

EMD (Caterpillar)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric Locomotives

Diesel Locomotives

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Industry Use

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Rolling Stock Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rolling Stock

1.2 Rolling Stock Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electric Locomotives

1.2.3 Diesel Locomotives

1.3 Rolling Stock Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rolling Stock Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Industry Use

1.3 Global Rolling Stock Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Rolling Stock Market Size

1.4.1 Global Rolling Stock Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Rolling Stock Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Rolling Stock Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rolling Stock Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Rolling Stock Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Rolling Stock Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Rolling Stock Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Rolling Stock Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rolling Stock Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Rolling Stock Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rolling Stock Business

7.1 CRRC

7.1.1 CRRC Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CRRC Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bombardier

7.2.1 Bombardier Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bombardier Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Alstom

7.3.1 Alstom Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Alstom Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GE Transportation

7.5.1 GE Transportation Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GE Transportation Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyundai Rotem

7.6.1 Hyundai Rotem Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyundai Rotem Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Transmashholding

7.7.1 Transmashholding Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Transmashholding Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Stadler Rail AG

7.8.1 Stadler Rail AG Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Stadler Rail AG Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hitachi

7.9.1 Hitachi Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hitachi Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7.10.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rolling Stock Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CAF

7.12 EMD (Caterpillar)

