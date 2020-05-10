Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: A Deep Dive Analysis of Various Regions and Strategies During Forecast Period 2018 – 2028.

Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: Introduction

Rolling stock LED lights are currently installed on a large scale across the globe owing to its energy efficient nature. The Rolling Stock LED Lights has an added advantage on illuminating the interior and exterior area of a rolling stock. The rolling stocks require a lot of lightening system, which often consumes a large amount of energy when illuminated, however LED lights provide an ideal, efficient and bright lightening solution in a rolling stock. On the other hand, rolling stocks aids in curbing carbon emission, which is further likely to enhance the rolling stock LED lights market over the forecast period. The rolling stock LED lights market has beneficial opportunities in the emerging countries owing to the expansion of rolling stock network.

Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: Dynamics

The Rolling Stock LED Lights market is driven by the rapid growth of railway sectors owing to various technologically advanced features implemented in the railways. As efficiency is becoming increasingly important across the railway sectors, the demand for adoption of rolling stock LED lights is growing as a replacement to the fluorescent lights. In addition, deploying rolling stock LED lights achieves a power saving of 40 to 60% and is further likely to propel the rolling stock LED lights market. These advantages of rolling stock LED lights are in turn augmenting widespread deployment and eventually boosting the market. The prominent features of rolling stock LED lights, such as lower power consumption, elimination of flickering, no emission of ultraviolet rays and reduction in life cycle costs are aiding in market growth. The rolling stock LED lights are anticipated to witness a surge in demand owing to the increasing demand for comfort & luxury features inside the train, government mandates for the installation of rolling stock LED lights extensively, upsurge in upcoming railways projects for metro trains, high-speed trains, and refurbished trains.

Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: Segmentation

The global rolling stock LED lights market is segmented on the basis of capacity, application and region.

Based on the type, the global rolling stock LED lights market is segmented as followings:

Diesel Locomotive

DMU

Electric Locomotive

EMU

Metro

Light Rail/Trams/Monorail

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagon

Based on the position, the global rolling stock LED lights market is segmented as follows:

Interior Train Lighting

Exterior Train Lighting

Based on the application, the global rolling stock LED lights market is segmented as follows:

Cabin Lights

Door Lights

Emergency Lighting Systems

Reading Lights

Toilet Lights

Train Headlights

Train Indicator Lights

Train Led Spotlights

Train Main Lights

Marker Lights

Vestibule Lights

Other Train Lights

Passenger Coaches Rolling Stock LED Lights is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to the rise in the rail passengers. On the other hand, among position segments, the interior train lighting segment is anticipated to see rapid market growth over the forecast period.

Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: Regional Outlook

The global rolling stock LED Lights market can be segmented as: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA (Middle East and Africa). South Asia is expected to have a significant market for rolling stock LED Lights owing to the rapid urbanization and increasing railway projects in India. The MEA and Latin America markets for rolling stock LED Lights also has a considerable growth for the rolling stock LED lights market owing to the expansion of rail networks in these regions over the past couple of years. Developed countries such as the U.S. and European countries are substantial markets for rolling stock LED lights due to the growing demand for luxury trains.

Rolling Stock LED Lights Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global rolling stock LED lights market are Toshiba, General Electric, Hitachi, Koito, Federal-Mogul, Osram, Grupo Antolin, Dräxlmaier, Teknoware, Autolite and other key market players. The rolling stock LED lights market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

