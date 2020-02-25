Roll-to-Roll Type UV Imprinting Machines Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018-2028

With the rapid development of electronic devices, such as liquid crystal display (LCDs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), light guide plates (LGPs), and solar cells, the demand for high-quality optical films has been steadily increasing. Techniques like inkjet printing, three-dimensional (3D) printing and screen printing have been widely utilized to manufacture polymer films with microstructures. In recent years, roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine stands out as one of the most promising technologies to fabricate optical films because of its merits of high throughput, high resolution, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness. Roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine, where UV stands for ultraviolet as the energy supplied at the time of imprinting is UV radiations. Formerly, UV imprinting machine was developed as a plate-to-plate (P2P) fabrication process. Further, UV imprinting machine is used to fabricate nanostructures on polymer surfaces by curing the resist in the template. Roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine consists of a pair of flattening rollers, a roll stamp, material dispensing unit, a contact roller, and a releasing roller.

However, UV imprinting machine has faced many challenges over the past years because of the need for continuous fabrication and large-area films.Also, large pressure would be required to fabricate large-area optical films by a P2P method. Therefore, the roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine has been developed to overcome the limitations of P2P processes. Consequently, this study gages the trends and factors impacting the global roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market.

Global Roll-to-Roll Type UV Imprinting Machines Market: Market Dynamics

To fabricate large-area micro-optical films, roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine is constructed. An array of advantages associated with the roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine suggest that the proposed UV imprinting process is a feasible method for mass producing large-scale optical films. Notably, the performance of the roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market can be closely correlated with growth in the electronics industry. With a growing demand for hologram printing for increased security, analysts believe that this will encourage the utilization of roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines. Thereby, fostering the global roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market. Governmental policy support, such as duty relaxation etc. further fuel the growth in roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market. At a macro-level demand growth in roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market is likely to accelerate with rising disposable incomes and easy access to credit.

Global Roll-to-Roll Type UV Imprinting Machines Market: Market Segmentation

The global roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market can be segmented on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the global roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market can be segmented as:

Research and Development (compact model)

Mass Production

Global Roll-to-Roll Type UV Imprinting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market is expected to remain cyclical across the world owing to a significant longevity of the machine. The prime customers of roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machine are based in China, South Korea, and Japan against the backdrop of the robust infrastructure for electronics manufacturing. Furthermore, China is aggressively adding capacity in order to manufacture components to reduce the volume of optical films imported. Countries in the Asia Pacific wields the global market and will likely to enhance its market share in the forthcoming years. Additionally, expansion of manufacturing facilities which utilize roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines bolsters the overall market. Moreover, the outlook for North America roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market looks to remain buoyant due to increase in import of electronic products from Asian countries. India, one of the prominent countries in terms of economic growth is set to become the top consumer durables market in the world. The aforementioned factor will reinforce the manufacturing output, subsequently, anticipated to elevate the demand for roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines. Developing countries have been witnessing a substantial amount of investments in production, distribution, and R&D in the electronics industry which, in turn, accelerate the use of roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines.

Global Roll-to-Roll Type UV Imprinting Machines Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global roll-to-roll type UV imprinting machines market discerned across the value chain include: