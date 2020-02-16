Roll-on Fragrance Market: Driven by Increased Marketing Efforts and Consumer Awarenes

The roll-on fragrance market is anticipated to expand at a strong pace during the forecast period. Increased marketing efforts and consumer awareness about roll-on fragrances are expected to be key growth drivers in the global roll-on fragrance market. Leak-proof, less wastage, direct application, long-lasting packs, easy to carry, skin-friendly, and alcohol-free are some of the advantages associated with the usage of a roll-on fragrance. Modern consumers are more aware about the range of products available in the market, and prefer to make informed choices. Consumer awareness is thus one of the driving factors of the market. The number of advantages that roll-on fragrance offers serves as a strong marketing point for manufacturers. This is leveraged to its maximum by the manufacturing companies. The fact that they are long-lasting ensures that the consumer does not have to make repeated purchases of a deodorant, thus saving money.

However, consumer adoption rates have not picked up as fast as expected due to traditional preferences of consumers which are still oriented toward the spray variant of deodorants. This would prove to be a pull-back factor for the global roll-on fragrance market. Nonetheless, this fact is likely to change once the marketing efforts start to bear fruit and consumers begin to make newer choices.

The young millennial consumer is the target market for any new or out-of-the-ordinary product, since adoption of a new product is higher in this segment. This group presents a huge opportunity for players in the global roll-on fragrance market. Portability and multi-packs can be used as marketing points to sell to this segment.

The global roll-on fragrance market can be segmented on the basis of price, fragrance type, raw material, distribution channel, end-user, and region. Roll-on fragrances are segmented into economy and premium on the basis of price. Fragrance type is the broad term given to the range of fragrances available. Roll-on fragrances can be classified into fresh, floral, warm and spicy, and woody and earthy based on fragrance type. Based on raw material, the global roll-on fragrance market is segmented into organic and synthetic. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented as online and offline. Based on end-user, the global roll-on fragrance market is segmented as men, women, and unisex. The roll-on fragrance market based on region is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

YSL Beauté, Lancôme, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, Clinique Laboratories LLC, Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics Inc., Giorgio Armani Beauty, Juicy Couture, TOM FORD., and Viktor&Rolf are the major manufacturers in the global roll-on fragrance market. Gender neutral fragrances, limited edition products, duty-free packs, miniature bottles, and promotional offers are the methods being used by manufacturers to attract the traditional consumer to try something new. Gucci has a limited edition pack of one of its rollerball fragrances.