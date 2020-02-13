Role of Polymer, Metal, Glass, and Silicone in Hydration Containers making | TMR

The global hydration containers market gaining traction with a remarkable growth throughout the forecast period primarily due to the increase in the demand from sports, kids and everyday end-use categories. Hydration containers are rigid containers made of plastic, metal, glass or silicon. Major hydration container product types include water bottles (mid-range and premium), tumblers, mason jars, cans, shakers and infusers.

Hyper/supermarkets, independent stores and online (e-Commerce Companies) are the major sales/distribution channels for the hydration containers. Rising worldwide intolerance towards plastic (e.g. disposable or single-use bottled water containers create an extreme landfill problem) is influencing the consumer preference for hydration containers, especially containers made of metals. Single-use water bottles generate tons of waste every year, across the globe.

More than 100 million plastics bottles are used every-day and 80 percent of them end up in landfills or oceans. Reusable water bottles, tumblers, and other hydration containers are the best alternative to disposable water bottles, tumblers and others. The materials used to manufacture reusable water bottles are metal, polymer, glass, and silicone. Metal and Polymer based reusable water bottles are widely used due to their high durability, recyclability and reusability. It is estimated that the increase in the consumption of reusable water bottles, tumblers, and other hydration containers may reduce the pollution and landfill problem caused due to single-use water bottles in the near future.

Key players in the global hydration containers market include CamelBak Products, LLC. BRITA GmbH, Cool Gear, International LLC., Klean Kanteen, Inc., Tupperware Brands Corporation, Contigo, SIGG Switzerland AG, Aquasana, Inc., Bulletin Brands, Inc., Thermos L.L.C., Nalge Nunc International Corp., S’Well Corporation, O2COOL, LLC, Nathan Sports, Inc., Hydro Flask (a Subsidiary Company of Helen of Troy Ltd.), Zejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd., Emsa GmbH, HydraPak, LLC., Cascade Designs, Inc., and Product Architects, Inc. (Polar Bottle).

Hyper/Supermarkets Combined with Independent Retail Stores to Dominate Overall Market

The hyper/supermarket sales channel is expected to pose stiff competition to independent stores throughout the forecast period (2017-25). This is primarily due to the changing consumer preferences towards convenience shopping stores. The large retail stores also offer attractive discounts, which increase the chances of impulse buying. There is very high competition arising between online sales and these stores, as online shopping stores offer more convenience in low costs for reusable water bottles. Hyper/Supermarkets combined with independent stores is anticipated to represent a market share of 87.1% by 2025. The opportunities in the hydration containers market includes the growing demand for the metal hydration containers from fitness centers, academic institutions, corporate offices etc. in the APAC, Europe and the North America market for the promotional and other purposes.

Lucrative Prospects across Major Nations Enable Asia Pacific Exhibit High CAGR

Countries such as China, Japan and India in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a major share of the global hydration containers market due to high penetration of reusable polymer and metal hydration containers. Metal hydration containers segment is expanding at a lucrative volume CAGR of 5.2% (2017-2027). Silicon and glass hydration containers together account for approximately 7.3% of the hydration containers market share, by volume.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global hydration containers market, which is the fastest growing region globally. APAC hydration containers market is expanding at a healthy CAGR of 6.0% (2017-2027), by volume. China holds the leading position in the Asia Pacific region due to high production capacity and export of reusable hydration containers all over the world. Europe hydration container market is a matured market.

France, Germany, and U.K. are the major contributors in the Europe hydration containers market. GCC region dominates the MEA hydration containers market. Due to extreme and volatile weather conditions, GCC region has higher demand for hydration containers. Africa faces the problem of lack of pure drinking water, which pushes the demand for reusable hydration containers. Demand for reusable water bottles and growing intolerance towards single use plastic water bottles and tumblers is the main driver for hydration containers demand growth in Asia-Pacific region.

The global market has been segmented into five regions, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific region (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia-Pacific region followed by MEA is, fastest growing hydration containers market, projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% and 6.0% respectively, during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific hydration containers market is estimated to grow substantially by 120 basis points by the end of forecast period. The European region is estimated to account for second most prominent region in the hydration containers market.