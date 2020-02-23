Robotics Paint Booth Market – Rising application of robotics technology present large opportunities in the market by 2025

Robotics technology in all facets of life is gaining popularity. Rising application of robotics technology is projected to spur the growth of the global robotics paint booth market during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers of the global robotics paint booth market is increasing use of discrete manufacturing process. Automated production technology has been extensively adopted in manufacturing process. Adoption of automated production techniques make the process fast and efficient and reduces errors as well. Application of printing technology in manufacturing process is predominant. These printing technologies are able to produce parts more efficiently and cost effectively. Robotics technology for printing different parts is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period. Robotics paint booth technique is able to incorporate different types of customizations and incurs low training cost. These factors have induced several companies to incorporate this technology for printing to boost profit margin and market presence. These factors are anticipated to increase demand for robotics paint booth during the forecast period.

However, robotics technology is quite expensive at the initial stage of installation. This factor deters several companies to install such technology. This factor is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Rising application of robotics technology and increasing expenditure on defense and health care present large opportunities in the market during the forecast period. Large number of parts for defense products can be produced with robotics paint booth technology. Large number of health care products can also be produced with the help of this technology.

Based on product type, the global robotics paint booth market has been segmented into two types: paint booth and paint robot. The paint booth segment held larger share of the global robotics paint booth market. The segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. This technique is fully automated and this can produce small component to massive component which are used in aerospace industry. This production technique is environmental friendly and cost efficient. With the help of this automated production technique large number of aircrafts parts can be produced. These printed parts are more efficient and are of miniature sizes. These factors are likely to boost demand for robotics paint booth during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, global robotics paint booth market has been segmented into automotive and non-automotive. The automotive segment held the larger market share. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Complex automotive parts can be manufactured with the help of automated technology more efficiently. Rising investment in aviation industry is expected to boost the demand for robotics paint booth market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global robotics paint booth market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held the leading market share. The region is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period. The region has large number of automotive industries and automated technology has been used in large number of plants. Robotics and automated technology has been extensively utilized in this region. Rising investment in defense and aviation industries is expected to boost the growth of the global robotics paint booth market in this region. Rising investment in health care is also expected to drive demand for robotics paint booth in this region. Asia Pacific comprises emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea which have made significant investments in robotics technology. This is projected to increase demand for robotics paint booth in this region.

Key players in the robotics paint booth market include Durr AG, FANUC Corporation, ABB, Eisenmann SE, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.