Robotics Market is Growing Rapidly with More Opportunities by 2024 – Analytical Research Cognizance

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

Scope of the Report:

The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.

At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.

Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.

The worldwide market for Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 25900 million US$ in 2024, from 20500 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Robotics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Robotics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Robotics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Robotics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Robotics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Robotics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Robotics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

