Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Review and Forecast 2024

Robotics and automation actuators market has been further segmented into robotics and process automation. The automation of parts includes various application areas across different industrial verticals where automation actuators are used.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotics and Automation Actuators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Robotics and Automation Actuators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Electric Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ABB

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

MOOG

CURTISS WRIGHT (EXLAR)

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION

SMC

MISUMI Group

SKF

DVG AUTOMATION

FESTO

HARMONIC DRIVE

IAI

KOLLMORGEN

MACRON DYNAMICS

NOOK INDUSTRIES

ROTOMATION

TOLOMATIC

VENTURE MFG

CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robotics and Automation Actuators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robotics and Automation Actuators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robotics and Automation Actuators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robotics and Automation Actuators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Robotics and Automation Actuators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

