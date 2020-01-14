Robotic Wheelchairs Market 2019-2026| Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Karman Healthcare

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Robotic Wheelchairs Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the global robotic wheelchairs market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations, which are expected to influence the growth of the robotic wheelchairs market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.



Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the robotic wheelchairs market covers all drive types, categorized based on application and distribution channel. Increase in the number of disabled people and rise in the aging population are seen as a key drivers of the robotic wheelchairs market across the globe. Increasing demand from commercial institutions is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the robotic wheelchairs market in the coming years. Increasing technological advancements in robotic wheelchairs is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. End-users across the globe are preferring smart sensors in wheelchairs. IoT compatibility and navigational mapping have made the wheelchair a self-sustained solution for disabled persons, which is also driving the robotic wheelchairs market.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Key Segments

The robotic wheelchairs market has been segmented based on drive type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on drive type, the market has been classified into rear wheel drive, front wheel drive, and mid-wheel drive. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the market has been split into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of geography, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of value of the robotic wheelchairs market. Furthermore, prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.



Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the robotic wheelchairs market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition, is also included in the report. Value chain analysis that shows work flow in the robotic wheelchairs market and identifies raw material providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have been added in the report. It also covers segmentwise incremental opportunity analysis and countrywise econometric analysis. The countrywise econometric analysis shows a country’s economic information, which includes population, GDP, consumer spending per capita, disposable income per capita, and purchasing power parity. Furthermore, the report covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares a segment’s attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The analysis has also been provided for each segment in terms of drive type, application, and distribution channel.

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape, which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global robotic wheelchair based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors such as topline growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players in the robotic wheelchairs market.



Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global robotic wheelchairs market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Permobil Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Karman Healthcare, and Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA.



