Robotic Surgical Procedures Market : Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2025

Robotic surgery offers several benefits such as shorter hospital stays, more rapid recovery, less post-operative pain, and a lower risk of infections as compared to open surgery. All these patient benefits along with better decision-making ability and greater precision from the surgeon’s viewpoint have led to rapid adoption of robotic surgical systems. For instance, the installed base of the da Vinci surgical system introduced by Intuitive Surgical, Inc., a pioneer in robotic surgical systems, has increased from 2,966 systems by the end of 2013 to 4,409 systems by the end of 2017.

The global robotic surgical procedures market can be segmented based on type of clinical application, type of procedure, system and geography. Based on type of clinical application, the robotic surgical procedures market can be divided into gynecology, urology, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and others. At present, gynecology, urology, and general surgery account for more than 95% of the total number of robotic surgical procedures performed globally.

In terms of type of procedure, the global robotic surgical procedures market can be divided into hysterectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, prostatectomy, nephrectomy, lobectomy, radiosurgery, joint replacement surgery, and others. Hysterectomy, hernia repair, and cholecystectomy are the most common procedures performed by using robotic surgical systems. In the U.S., minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), which include robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and vaginal approach, account for around 80% of the total number of hysterectomy procedures.

In terms of system, the global robotic surgical procedures market can be segregated into procedures conducted by using da Vinci systems, CyberKnife systems, Renaissance systems, Rosa, MAKO surgical robots, and others. The penetration of the da Vinci system, which was the first robotic surgical system approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) in 2000, is significantly higher than other systems, which have been launched recently.

