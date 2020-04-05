Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market to Become Worth US$ 2,290.3 mn by 2025

Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Overview

The robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market accounts for rehabilitation robots and assistive technology robots. A robot is a mechanical and virtual intelligent agent that is guided by a computer program. An assistive robot is a medical device that performs action to benefit people with disabilities and geriatric population in their daily living. A rehabilitation therapy robot requires two users at a time – a person with disability who receives the therapy and a therapist who sets and monitors the interaction of the robot. The therapy received by the patient during rehabilitation includes upper and lower extremity movement therapy, cerebral palsy therapy for children, and therapy for children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Standalone robots include those robots that are fixed in one place and perform a single task or a set of fixed task. A mobile robot is one that is specifically designed to provide diagnostics or therapeutic benefits to disabled people. It is portable in nature and multitasking. The cognitive aid and motor skill therapy are provided to people who have dementia, autism, or other disorders that affect communication and physical well-being.

Robotic rehabilitation therapy and assistive technologies are dramatically transforming the landscape of the health care industry and lifestyle of patients and disabled persons. Manufacturers are stepping up the development of health care rehabilitation robots because the global market for such equipment is expected to grow rapidly. The rapid growth of the robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies is driven by a blend of technological improvements such as use of more efficient motors, compact and light materials, power back-up and sophisticated controls and safety mechanisms.

Rapid Improvement and Advancements in Technology to Accelerate Growth

The market is also driven by the surge in the geriatric population worldwide. Aged people are also in limited in their ability to move, to some degree and this will create a need for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. The technological advancements occurring in the field has led to a more efficient use of motors and light materials. Advancements and innovations have also resulted in sophisticated control, improved safety mechanisms, and power backup.

