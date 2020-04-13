Robotic Milking System Market: Industry Size, Scope, Share, Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Drivers, Global Challenges, Limitations, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Application, Product, Technique, Technology and Forecast, 2018 2025

Global Robotic Milking System Market to reach USD XXX billion by 2025.

Global Robotic Milking System Market valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are technological advancements & product launches and reduced labor cost due to automation on dairy farms. Milking robots, also known as robotic milking machines, automatic milking systems (AMS) or voluntary milking systems (VMS), were developed in the late 20th century. They have been commercially available since the early 1990s. The core of such systems that allows complete automation of the milking process is a type of agricultural robot.

The regional analysis of Global Robotic Milking System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Pail Milking Robots

Pipeline Milking Robots

Others

By Type:

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Automated Milking Rotary

By Farm Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Delaval, GEA Group AG, Lely Holding S.A.R.L., Fullwood Ltd., Mirobot Ltd., Boumatic LLC, Dairymaster, SCR Dairy, Inc., Waikato Milking Systems LP, Bella AG LLC, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Robotic Milking System Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors