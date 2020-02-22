Robotic Flat Cable Market Report Explored in Latest Research

Industrial robots are a programmable mechanical device used in place of a human to perform the crucial or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. These consist of cables, intricate systems to the small parts, guarding, grippers, and components. Among various components, robotic flat cables play an important role as they transmit control and monitoring signals as well as power to desired systems/components. Robotic flat cables, also known as flat flexible cables which are specifically designed to withstand the continual twisting and bending of industrial robots for assembling various manufactured components. The rugged design of robotic flat cables incorporates foam FEP (Fluorinated ethylene propylene) dielectric, polyester elastomers, PTFE components, and performance equalized shielding to ensure reliable performance. Robotic flat cables are also designed for certain temperature ranges and voltages depending upon the application. Moreover, the materials utilized to manufacture robotic flat cable are halogen-free and environment-friendly. Before coming into the market, the robotic flat cables have to go through a range of tests to ensure its utility and reliability for the definite application.

The growth of the automotive and electronics industry plays a crucial role in the development of robotic flat cables. Essentially, the considerable high rate of automation of the automotive industry compared to all other end-use industries is demonstrated as the primary reason for increase in global robot density and thus, boosting the global robotic flat cable market. Subsequently, the aim of the robotic flat cable study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global and regional Robotic Flat Cable market.

Global Robotic Flat Cable Market: Market Dynamics

The global end-use industries, such as automotive, chemical, foods & beverages, and other manufacturing industries are witnessing automation in production processes. With an advent of more intelligent, agile, and compact robots, the demand for robotic flat cables is likely to observe hefty growth rates. Key manufacturers of robots are heavily spending on new models to incorporate a variety of movements in the design. The increase in movements suggests that the loads on certain components also intensifies, especially robotic flat cables. Subsequently, proliferating opportunities for the manufacturers to develop robotic flat cables with improved capabilities. Automating the production in order to reinforce regional industries on the global market and to promote indigenous manufacturing are some of the cited factors elevating the demand for robotic flat cables in peripheral economies.

Importantly, industry 4.0 will play an increasingly important role in the global manufacturing industry. Besides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will increasingly use industrial robots which is likely to squarely steer the global robotic flat cable market. The slow rate of adoption for industrial robots in the manufacturing companies of the Middle East & Africa and other Latin American countries to pose a challenge for the players involved in robotics flat cables market. Aforementioned factors delineating a positive outlook for the robotic flat cable market.

Global Robotic Flat Cable Market: Market Segmentation

The global robotic flat cable market can be segmented on the basis of service type, treatment technology, the drilling technique, and region.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global robotic flat cable market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Others (Textile etc.)

On the basis of reinforcement type, the global robotic flat cable market can be segmented as:

Type A robotic flat cable

Type D robotic flat cable

On the basis of the number of conductors, the global robotic flat cable market can be segmented as:

Up to 20

20 – 40

More than 40

Global Robotic Flat Cable Market: Regional Outlook

Key robotic flat cable market includes China, Japan, Korea, the U.S., and Germany. These five countries account for a substantial share in the global robotics flat cable market. In the coming years, China, being the juggernaut of the robotics market to spearhead the robotic flat cable market, followed by other Asian countries – Korea, Taiwan etc. Further, the global economic driver, the U.S. has been witnessing a continuous surge in the demand for robots. In Latin America, fluctuating sales of robots in Brazil impacts the regional robotic flat cables market. Furthermore, accelerating growth of robot sales in Eastern Europe set to augment the demand for robotic flat cables in the forthcoming years. In South East Asia & Pacific, Thailand and India are expected to thrive in the robotic flat cable market against the backdrop of lucrative governmental policies and growing domestic production. In a nutshell, rising automation and a tremendous rise in demand for industrial robots worldwide are bolstering the robotic flat cable market.

Global Robotic Flat Cable Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global robotic flat cable market discerned across the value chain include: