Robotic Arm (RA) Market 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players: Ross Stores, Inc., Mark Roberts Motion Control, Camerobot Systems GmbH, PhotoRobot, Hanson Creative Ltd

Entertainment RA with Cameras is a type of robotic arm with camera used for entertainment. The Global Robotic Arm (RA) market report is a competitive landscape of the market covering various aspects such as product type, top key players as it highlights the demand, various parameter-based segmentation, consumption, export & import channels, industry chain analysis, and recent developments.

The worldwide market for Robotic Arm (RA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2023, from 340 million US$ in 2017.

Some of the key players in the global industry include Robotic Arm (RA) Market

Ross, AR+, MR Motion Control, Camerobot, PhotoRobot, Electric Friends, Dongxu Robotics, Hanson Creative

This report focuses on the Robotic Arm (RA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Entertainment RA with cameras, a type of kinescope, is included 6 axis, 7 axis, other entertainment RA with cameras in the report. The entertainment RA with cameras is mainly used for nail care of Broadcast Automation, Staging (live stage), Sports, Film & TVCM, Others.

The global average price of entertainment RA with cameras is in the increasing trend in 2011-2016, from about 8977 $/Unit in 2011 to 8788 $/Unit in 2016. As the technical goods, the price will be in declining trend while the price of the raw material (e.g. Steel) will be reduced.

Europe is the biggest market for entertainment RA with cameras, and produced about 19.9 kilo units (more than half of the global total) of entertainment RA with cameras in 2015.USA, Germany, China, France and Canada are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the market.

And Europe is the largest sales market of entertainment RA with cameras in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. European sales volume took up about 41% the global market in 2015. And Europe is the largest exporter of entertainment RA with cameras in the world at present. North America is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of 18% in 2015. Other key markets are China, Japan, etc.

Currently, Ross, AR+, MR Motion Control, Camerobot, PhotoRobot, Electric Friends, Dongxu Robotics and Hanson Creative are the key players in the global entertainment RA with cameras market, and the 8 players took up about 60% of the global market in 2015. Dongxu Robotics and Hanson Creative are two of the top brands in China.

Although sales of entertainment RA with cameras brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends that the new entrants do not enter into the entertainment RA with cameras field if you just have money but no technical advantage, brand advantage or downstream support.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

6 axis

7 axis

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Broadcast Automation

Staging (live stage)

Sports

Film & TVCM

Other

