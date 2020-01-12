RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

RNA interference (RNAi) is a molecule type that silences the gene and limits the transcription of the mutated gene. Gene silencing is a novel mechanism that inactivates the transcripts of mutated gene, by activating sequence specific RNA degradation process.

The process of RNAi is also known as post-transcriptional gene silencing. This novel mechanism holds potential to revolutionize the biological science for escaping out the disease. The drug candidate acts upon double stranded DNA or double stranded RNA.

There are several applications of RNAi in various areas, such as gene knockdown, functional genomics, medicine, biotechnology, and genome scale screening. In medicine, the therapeutic candidate can be used for the treatment of virus-related disease and cancer, whereas, in biotechnology, this novel mechanism can help in the production of transgenic plants and nutrient enriched food.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is developing a wide range of next generation RNAi therapies in clinical and non-clinical stages of development. Some of the companies having pipeline of RNAi therapies include Silence Therapeutics plc, Arrowhead Research Corporation Inc., and Phio Therapeutics Corp.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials. Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

