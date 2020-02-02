Rising Incidences of Cancer & Cardiovascular Diseases to drive the Global Visceral Pain Market at a CAGR of 5.6%

The report covers global visceral pain market from 2015 to 2025 where 2015 to 2017 indicate historic data and forecast from 2018-2025. The report also highlights various market drivers, restraints and value chain of the global visceral pain industry. The global visceral pain market share has been provided on the basis of therapeutics and indications.

By 2025, the global visceral pain market size is estimated to reach USD 15.16 billion driven by rising geriatric population and growing awareness regarding visceral pain. The increasing focus on research and development by major pharmaceutical companies and government initiatives is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in January 2011, the federal agencies and the United States Department of Health and Human Services announced a PPP (Public Private Partnership) between China and the United States. The initiative is aimed at nurturing cooperation in research, training, and regulations. The initiative is led by major pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories among others. The initiative is not just limited to R&D of new vaccines and drugs but also aimed at providing global health security.

In terms of therapeutics, the global visceral pain market is segmented into analgesics, pain modifiers among others. The analgesics are further sub-segmented into narcotics and NSAID (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) whereas pain modifiers are further sub-segmented into tricyclic antidepressants and tricyclic anticonvulsants. The analgesic segment accounted for over 50% of the global visceral pain market share in 2017 and is expected to hold a lucrative demand in the forecast period. The demand for analgesics can be owed to the rising aging population, growing incidence cases of cancer patients, rising cardiovascular diseases, and arthritis among others. The demand for the same can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing use of pain killers for chronic diseases.

On the basis of indication, the global visceral pain market is categorized into interstitial cystitis, Crohn’s, irritable bowel and chronic prostatitis. In the year 2017, the Crohn’s disease accounted for major market share, however, the irritable bowel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. According to The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA), inflammatory bowel disease which comprises ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease affect approximately 1.5 million individuals, most of which are diagnosed before the age of 35. The rising number of the same is expected to attribute to the growth of the visceral pain market.

On the basis of region, the global visceral pain market was dominated by North America in 2017, however, the Asia Pacific market is likely to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, developing countries such as China, and India hold the maximum potential for the growth of visceral pain market. For instance, according to Nikkei Inc., China is expected to become the second largest producer of OxyContin, one of the effective analgesics for many types of pain. Mundipharma which is an associated company of Purdue Pharma manufactures OxyContin in China and is sold in Asia countries. The sales of the company were about USD 100 million in China in the year 2015, which was a 45% increase as compared to the previous year.

Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ALLERGAN, AstraZeneca, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Astellas Pharma Inc. among other major players are the leading players present within the global visceral pain market.

