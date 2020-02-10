Magnesium laureth sulfate is produced from laureth sulfate, which is the ester of laureth and sulfuric acid. It is typically used in the chemical industry in the preparation of baby shampoos and special shampoos for people with delicate skin. Magnesium laureth sulfate is basically a magnesium salt of 2-dodecoxyethylsulfate (laureth sulfate). Magnesium laureth sulfate is primarily used as a surfactant and cleansing agent in a wide range of shampoos and cosmetic products due to its gentle characteristics. It is comparatively lesser irritating than several other types of surfactants. Shampoos containing magnesium laureth sulfate are specially prepared for people with highly sensitive skin. Apart from gentleness, magnesium laureth sulfate has one more important property that it is equally effective in hard water. Due to such advantages, magnesium laureth sulfate is increasingly being used in the preparation of shampoos for babies and people with sensitive skin, and other cosmetic applications. Rising demand in the personal care industry is likely to drive the global magnesium laureth sulfate market during the next few years.

Magnesium laureth sulfate is largely used by major players in the personal care industry such as L’Oreal. Famous brands of shampoos that contain magnesium laureth sulfate include L’Oreal Kids Mango Orange Mater Shampoo, L’Oreal Kids Blueberry Finn McMissile Shampoo, L’Oreal Kids Extra Gentle 2-IN-1 Shampoo, Strawberry Smoothie, L’Oréal Strawberry Lightning McQueen Shampoo for Kids, L’Oreal Kids Smoothie Shampoo, Orange Mango, Blueberry, L’Oréal Kids Tropical Coconut Smoothie 2-IN-1 Shampoo, L’Oreal Kids Vanilla Scream Smoothie 2-IN-1 Shampoo, L’Oreal Kids Passion Fruit Smoothie 2-IN-1 Shampoo, and L’Oreal Kids 2-IN-1 Extra Gentle Swim and Sport Shampoo. Apart from shampoos, magnesium laureth sulfate is employed in the preparation of facial cleansers, face care products, baby soap, eye makeup remover, makeup remover, liquid hand soap, face wash, and body wash.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for magnesium laureth sulfate during the next few years. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for personal care products, especially baby shampoos and special shampoos, for people with sensitive skin in India, China, and countries in Southeast Asia. The population in these countries, both infants and adults, is increasing at a significant rate primarily due to the rising birth rate and declining mortality rate owing to advancement in medical technology. Moreover, the disposable income of consumers is also increasing, led by the economic development in these emerging countries. Furthermore, awareness regarding the use of skin-friendly personal care products is rising in these developing countries. This has led to growth in the number of potential customers across these developing countries. Additionally, a similar scenario can be observed in other developing economies across the globe such as Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel. The U.S. and countries in Europe are gradually recovering from the severe economic crisis of 2008. All these factors are creating a positive outlook for the growth of the personal care industry globally. This is anticipated to further drive the demand for magnesium laureth sulfate used in the preparation of rapidly consumed products such as shampoos in the personal care industry in the near future.

Major companies operating in the global magnesium laureth sulfate market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S., Elementis plc, Lenzing AG, and Sirocco Mining Inc.