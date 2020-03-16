Rising Demand for Business Mobility in Corporate Networks and Applications Drives Increased Adoption of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Solutions

Desktop virtualization has become mainstream technology in the last few years with the rapidly changing business environment and work culture. With increasing demand for device-independence and remote access to corporate data and business applications, many organizations are allowing their employees to use their personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to access their office desk from anywhere, at any time. Workspace as a service (WaaS) can be provided as a dedicated infrastructure, outsourcing the infrastructure management to third parties or as a hosted on-premise solution.

Use of WaaS results in significant reduction in capital expenditure as complete desktops, including applications and operating systems, can be managed and upgraded from a centralized server. Thus, the advantage of reduced capital expenditure is a major driving factor for the adoption of WaaS solutions and services. Further, enterprise mobility trends such as bring your own device (BYOD) which are catching on rapidly, may expose sensitive data to various threats such as data theft and hacking. Thus, the use of WaaS solutions ensures the security and integrity of organizational data, thus driving increasing adoption of WaaS in industries such as telecommunication, IT, and BFSI.

This research report on the Workspace as a Service market provides a detailed analysis of the different types of WaaS components and services involved in the global WaaS ecosystem, and helps in understanding the driving forces behind the popularity of these solutions and services. It also provides an analysis of the major segments of the WaaS market for the period from 2013 to 2022. The report includes extensive analysis of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, as well as of market trends. It also provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder imperatives and strategies for success in the market. Furthermore, this study focuses on providing market data and insights, including the size and growth of the WaaS market.

The report provides a thorough analysis of the emerging industry trends, and the current state of the market. It offers a comprehensive coverage of the underlying technological and economic factors influencing the WaaS industry. The prevalent competition in the market is highlighted through the market share analysis of key players in the market. Additionally, the report includes the profiles of major market participants for a better understanding of their contribution. Further, company profiles are included in the study, which cover an overview of the company, its revenue, strategies followed to gain competitive advantage, and recent developments.

The report categorizes the global WaaS market based on type, end-use industry, and geography. End-use industries have been categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, travel and hospitality, education, and others. Industries such as fast food restaurants, utilities, and logistics are considered under the others segment.

Further, the WaaS market is segmented on the basis of type into desktop as a service (DaaS), application as a service, system integration services, managed services, and consulting services. Distributed virtual desktop and centralized virtual desktop are the two types of desktop virtualization considered under the desktop as a service segment. The report aims to provide a comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the types of WaaS and end-use industry segments across geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.