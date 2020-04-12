Rising Concern Related to Health During Pregnancy is Likely to Impel the Growth of Pregnancy Wearable Devices Market in Future, according to our research report.

The global pregnancy wearable devices market is segmented into product type such as heart rate monitoring, real time contraction tracking, health tracking, music and others. Among these segments, real time contraction tracking segment is likely to grow at maximum pace over the forecast period. The rise of the real time contraction tracking segment is backed by a number of factors such as rapid introduction of smart technologies coupled with high adoption of pregnancy wearable in developed countries.

Global pregnancy wearable devices market is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global pregnancy wearable devices market is expected to reach at significant revenue by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of growing birth rate and increasing disposable income of consumers across the globe.

North America pregnancy wearable device market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption rate of advanced and smart technologies in North America region is anticipated to bolster the growth of pregnancy wearable devices market in North America.

Rising Disposable Income of the Consumers

Increasing disposable income of consumers and high spending on mother during pregnancy are envisioned to escalate the demand for pregnancy wearable devices all across the globe. Furthermore, increasing number of intrapartum deaths is also a major factor which has led the population to adopt pregnancy wearable devices to prevent causes that may harm mother as well as baby in the mother’s womb.

Growing Concern Regarding Health Problems in Pregnancy

Women have to suffer from a number of health problems such as sudden cramps, urinary frequency, heartburn & indigestion, contractions and many more during the forecast period. Further, growing concern regarding health problems during pregnancy period is likely to fuel the demand for pregnancy wearable in future.

Although, high initial cost of pregnancy wearable devices and additional rental cost are some of the major factors which are expected to hamper the growth of pregnancy wearable devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of availability and lack of awareness regarding pregnancy wearable devices in under developing countries are some of the major challenges confronting the growth of global pregnancy wearable devices market.

The report titled “Pregnancy Wearable Devices Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global pregnancy wearable devices market in terms of market segmentation by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pregnancy wearable devices market which includes company profiling of BloomLife Company, Wave Hello, Bellabeat, Nuvo Group. Key potential companies that may enter into manufacturing of pregnancy wearable devices are mentioned below: Biotricity Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Apple, Aparito, BeWell Innovations, 112Motion, MC10 Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pregnancy wearable devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

