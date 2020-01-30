Rising Applications in Defense Industry to Usher Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market

Autonomous underwater vehicles are unmanned underwater systems that do not require inputs from an operator. They are used for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. They are often used to map the seafloor and characterize the chemical and biological properties of water. The AUV technology is known for its accuracy, it offers superior quality data and such as high resolution maps. The global autonomous underwater vehicles market is project to expand steadily during the forecast period owing to the recent technological advancements.

Growing Underwater Research to Surge the Market’s Growth

The research industries are increasingly focusing on underwater research to study and analyze the sea creatures and ocean floor. This has propelled the demand for efficient underwater surveillance system, thereby driving the growth of global autonomous underwater vehicles market. Additionally, the ever expanding oil and gas industry has highly contributed to the market’s growth. Oil and gas industry requires a precise mapping of the subsea pipelines which facilitated by autonomous underwater vehicles.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19640

Moreover, autonomous underwater vehicles finds significant applications in the aerospace industry as it can investigate air crash. This has served as a major driving factor in the underwater vehicles market. Additionally, these vehicles can detect several maritime security threats such as submarine attacks and torpedo threats. This led to an increasing adoption of autonomous underwater vehicles in the defense industry, thus expediting the autonomous underwater vehicles market’s growth. Furthermore, integration of robotics with underwater surveillance technology has presented major growth opportunities for the market.

Geographically, North America dominates the global autonomous underwater vehicles market owing to great demand for autonomous vehicles from the aerospace and oil and gas industry. Additionally, recent technological advancements and rising defense expenditure has contributed to the autonomous underwater vehicles market’s growth in this region. India and Japan also serve as prominent markets for underwater autonomous vehicles owing to rising demand from the research industry.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com