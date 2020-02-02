Rise in the demand for diamonds in the production of cutting tools and jewelry is a key factor likely to drive the Atomized Ferrosilicon Powder Market | 2026

Ferrosilicon is an alloy of iron and silicon with its silicon content ranging from 15% to 90% (by weight percentage), depending on application requirements. Ferrosilicon containing 75% of silicon is diluted with 25% steel scrap in an induction furnace to produce atomized ferrosilicon powder. Atomized ferrosilicon powder has several properties such as resistance to abrasion, resistance to corrosion, high specific gravity, and magnetism.

Atomized ferrosilicon powder is a high-tech product. It has low oxygen content, spherical shape of particles, spreading properties, and excellent fluidity features such as viscosity and surface tension. Atomized ferrosilicon powder cannot be matched with or replaced by common ferrosilicon. The spherical particle confirms proper blending of the powder with the welding flux. The atomization process ensures that less or no hydrogen gas is generated.

Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Powder Market: Segmentation

The global atomized ferrosilicon powder market can be segmented based on application and region. Based on application, the market can be classified into metallurgy processing, diamond processing, and semiconductor processing.

Metallurgy processing is expected to be the leading segment of the global atomized ferrosilicon powder market during the forecast period, as the powder is used in operations such as adjusting, vaccination, suspending, coating, and deoxidization of metals. In the metallurgy industry, atomized ferrosilicon powder is used in steel melting, casting, and for separation of heavy mediums.

Atomized ferrosilicon powder is also employed in diamond processing. The powder is mixed with water to form a substance with its density close to that of the diamond. Diamonds and other minerals are separated by means of the dense mediums separation method. Rise in the demand for diamonds in the production of cutting tools and jewelry is a key factor likely to drive the market for atomized ferrosilicon powder in the next few years.

Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Powder Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global atomized ferrosilicon powder market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Presence of semiconductor manufacturing companies is strong in the region, especially in China and Taiwan. Latin America is expected to be the leading region for increasing demand of mining and metallurgy processing during the forecast period. Increase in mining and metallurgy processing activities in prominent countries of the region such as Mexico and Brazil is a key factor driving the demand for atomized ferrosilicon powder in Latin America.

Global Atomized Ferrosilicon Powder Market: Key Players

The global atomized ferrosilicon powder market is fragmented. A large number of companies operate at the global and regional levels. Major companies include DMS Powders, Sinoferro, Kovohuty Dolny Kubin, Futong Industry, Shenbao Metal Powders, Anyang Xinchuang, Exxaro, M & M Alloys, Imexsar, and Westbrook Resources Ltd.