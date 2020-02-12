Rise in Global Aluminum Pigments Market by 6.4% CAGR by 2024 Due to Demand of Automobile Business

An Overview of the Global Aluminum Pigments Market

Paints and coatings was the largest end-user industry of the global aluminum pigments market in 2015, with a market share of over 45% in terms of volume. Plastics, personal care, and printing inks were the other prime end users of aluminum pigments at the time. Competitively speaking, the global aluminum pigments market is dominated by large and mid-sized players, with little scope of entry for new players. Altana AG, Silberline Manufacturing Co. Inc., Carl Schenk AG, and three others held about 48% of the global aluminum pigments market in 2015, showing the high level of consolidation that new entrants will have to tear through.

In coherence with the above points, the global aluminum pigments market is expected to be valued close to US$581 mn by 2024. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2015 and 2024 in terms of revenue, and stood at US$332 mn in 2015. In terms of value, the global aluminum pigments market was estimated at nearly 47 kilo tons in 2015.

Rise in Usage of Personal Care to Boost the Global Aluminum Pigment Market

The rise in coatings, paints, and automobile enterprises is likely to boost the market for aluminum pigments. The increase in consumption of automobile enterprises in developing industries such as Asia Pacific is the major factor for rise in growth of the market. The consumer rate is rising in this region with increase in manufacturing offices and foundation of assembling. The rise in disposable income is increasing the rise in usage of commercial and public vehicles. These factors will show a significant rise in the market. There is also a rise in demand for ale pack of color choices for vehicles which is increasing the demand for aluminum pigments in the automobile business. The improvement in automobile business is likely to be the key factor for rise in global aluminum pigment market. The utilization of aluminum pigments in various industries like personal care, coating, plastics, and paints are proving to be of high development potential in the market. The increase in construction business due to development of infrastructure of residential and non-residential projects will be fueling the market. The increase in demand for aluminum powder will expand the demand for aluminum pigment in the market. The increase in nanotechnology with the broad utilization of aluminum nanoparticles is anticipated to expand the demand for aluminum pigment market globally.

Expensive Machinery to Hamper the Growth of Global Aluminum Pigments Market

The high cost and value of machinery and raw material is likely to affect the market during the forecast period. They will be a stringent hindrance in the growth due to device evaluation and innovation. These factors will affect the new players in the market and make it even harder for them to sustain in the market. The rise in awareness among consumers for environment safety will likely hamper the growth of global aluminum pigments market. The shift in nature friendly paints and coating will remain a key obstruction for the growth of market. The trading ideas will also face hindrance during the forecast period.

