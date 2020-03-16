Rising Prevalence of Osteoarthritis to Boost Growth of Spinal Stenosis Implants Market

Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the major reason for the spinal stenosis. The prevalence of OA is increasing globally. According to the World Health Organization, around 10% to 15% of all adults aged over 60 suffer from a certain degree of OA, and the prevalence is higher among women than men. Across the EU member states, the prevalence of diagnosed OA varies from 2.8% to 18.3% in Romania and Hungary respectively. Growth in the prevalence of OA is expected to drive the global spinal stenosis implants market in the forecast period. In the United State around 2.5 lac to 5 lac citizens are suffering from spinal stenosis. In the U.S. for 2018 the population above 50 years of age is more than 116 million and this number is expected to increase by more than 20 million in the next decade alone. With this increasing number of geriatric population, spinal stenosis is expected to remain among one of the top preoperative diagnosis for the adults.

Rise In Geriatric Population and Associated Spinal Disorder Expected to Propel Growth of Spinal Stenosis Implants Market

The geriatric population is rising globally and the age related spinal disorders are also increasing worldwide. The population aged 60 years and above are more susceptible to OA, spinal injuries and fall related injuries. As stated in a Census Bureau reports in 2016, funded by NIH more than 8% of the global population were 65 years or above and this number is expected to reach to 17% by the year 2050. Apart from the rise in geriatric population, the prevalence of lifestyle related diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, is increasing worldwide. Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle are among the prime factors contributing to growth in the incidence of these diseases. Rise in aging population and other lifestyle-related diseases is also associated with different orthopedic disorders, which include OA and spinal stenosis is expected to fuel the growth of the spinal stenosis implants market.

Rising Incidence of Spinal Injury One of the Influencing Factors for Growth of Spinal Stenosis Market

Spinal injury is one of the causes of spinal stenosis. It is one of the major types of injuries among the population in North America. According to Spinal Cord, Inc., in 2015, 276,000 people suffer from spinal injury and on an average, 12,500 new people are suffering from spinal injury. Increasing number of trauma cases is also one of the prime factors responsible for the growth of the spinal stenosis implants market.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and Motion Preservation a Boon for the Spinal Stenosis Implants Market

Due to the better outcome the trend of micro surgery is increasing. The minimally invasive spinal stenosis implants surgery for the treatment of decompressing nerves are gaining popularity among the patients and surgeons. The less invasive method of spinal stenosis implants surgery are promoted by market players operated in the spinal stenosis implants market. The minimally invasive spinal stenosis implants surgery have better outcomes when compared with conventional open techniques for spinal stenosis implants surgery. The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgery is expected to impact the spinal stenosis implants market positively.

Competitive Landscape

The competition section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the spinal stenosis implants market, based on their differential strategies, market shares, product offerings, company dashboard and marketing approach. Examples of some of the key players operating in the spinal stenosis implants market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Inc., Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Vertiflex, Inc, Premia Spine, Ltd. and Paradigm Spine, LLC.