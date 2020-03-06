Rise in Demand for Zinc Dimethyl Dithiocarbamate Market in agriculture-driven Economies of the World is Estimated to Positively Impact the Fungicides Market

Zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate is a coordination complex compound of zinc with dimethyl-dithiocarbamate. It is a pale yellow solid that is used as fungicide. It is used in sulfur vulcanization for rubber processing and other industrial applications. It is active on the plant’s surface where it forms a chemical barrier between the plant and the fungus. Protectant fungicide is not absorbed into the plant. It needs to be applied prior to the infection. Zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate can either be directly sprayed on to a plant’s leaf or used as soil and seed treatment. Zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate is used on major crops such as almonds, peaches, nectarines, pears, and raisin grapes. It is also employed as an additive ingredient in industrial adhesives, caulking, and paints. It also serves as a bird and mammal repellent on outdoor ornamental items. Zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate moderately persists in soils, as it has a field half-life of 30 days. In water media, zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate is the most stable, all metallic dithiocarbamate fungicides degradation is very slow.

Zinc Dimethyl Dithiocarbamate Market: Segmentation Outlook

The global zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market can be classified into powder and liquid form. The powder segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in demand for zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate in fungicide and vulcanized rubber applications is a key factor expected to drive the demand for zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market can be divided into fungicides, pesticides, synthesis of rubber accelerator, and others. Rise in demand for fungicides in agriculture-driven economies of the world is estimated to positively impact the fungicides market. This, in turn, is projected to boost the zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market during the forecast period.

In the rubber industry, vulcanization is process, wherein zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate is used as adsorbent for de-sulfurization. It strengthens the bond between rubbers molecules. Expansion in the rubber industry is projected to boost the demand for zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate in the near future.

Zinc Dimethyl Dithiocarbamate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the agrochemical market during the forecast period. Increase in population, especially in India and China, is creating high demand for food. Focus on modern farming activities such as hydroponics and rotary crops has also increase in Asia Pacific. These are key factors anticipated to drive the demand for zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate in the region during the forecast period. The market in North America and Europe is likely to expand at a moderate pace owing to the shift in focus on organic food. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Zinc Dimethyl Dithiocarbamate Market: Key Players

The global zinc dimethyl dithiocarbamate market is consolidated. Less number of companies operate at the global and regional level. Major companies Fine Chemical Manufacturer, Haihang industry Co., LTD., Hangzhou J & H Chemical Co., LTD, China Skyrun Industrial CO.,Ltd And Nanjing datang chemical Co.,Ltd. Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Yuntianhua Group Company Limited., Ltd., Wengfu Group, Vale S.A., EuroChem Mcc, and UPL Ltd.