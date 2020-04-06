 Rise in Demand for Polymer Products Drive the Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market: Overview

Tris nonylphenyl phosphite (TNPP) is a water soluble viscous liquid. Its physical appearance is colorless to pale yellow. TNPP has chemical formula of C45H69O3P. It is moisture sensitive as well as combustible. TNPP releases irritating or toxic fumes (or gases) upon catching fire. It produces various phosphorus oxides forms upon combustion. Person should avoid all contact with TNPP.

TNPP is primarily employed as heat stabilizer for polymer processing, especially for polyvinylchloride and un-vulcanized rubbers. It is a phenolic antioxidant, which is also used in the manufacture of polyethylene resin. Furthermore, it is employed to maintain performance integrity, color stability, and processing stability of ABS, polycarbonate, polyolefins, and vulcanized rubber.

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Trends

TNPP is toxic to aquatic organisms. It can cause long-term effects on the aquatic environment. Hence, various regulatory restrictions are placed on its consumption in consumer goods, food packaging, and hygiene products industries.

The TNPP market is expanding due to the increase in demand for TNPP in stabilizers, petrochemicals, and rubber industries across the globe. Capacity expansions in the petrochemicals industry and rise in demand for polymer products are also driving the global TNPP market.

In terms of application, heat stabilizer holds the major share of the global TNPP market. TNPP as antioxidant is economical in terms of price-to-performance ratio. This makes it a preferable polymer antioxidant in the plastics industry. The petrochemicals industry is expected to exhibit high growth rate in terms of consumption of TNPP. However, industries such as food packaging and hygiene products have limited consumption of TNPP due to stringent regulatory restrictions. Manufacturers in these industries are launching products that are free of nolyl and can be preferred in food packaging applications.

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market Segmentation

Based on application, the TNPP market can be segmented into heat stabilizer and antioxidant. Based on end-user industry, the TNPP market can be divided into polymers and plastics, rubber, petrochemicals, food packaging, and hygiene products.

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific held the major share of the TNPP market in 2015, followed by North America and Europe. China is one of the key consumers of TNPP in Asia Pacific. Manufacturers in plastic and petrochemicals industries are likely to carry out capacity expansions in the near future. This is projected to drive the demand for TNPP in these end-use applications.

Tris Nonylphenyl Phosphite Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the TNPP market include Addivant USA LLC, Galata Chemicals Holding GMBH, Dover Chemical Corporation, Sterling Auxiliaries Pvt. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Gulf Stabilizers Industries, Sandhya Group, Wego Chemical Group, Everspring Chemical Company Co., Ltd., and Akcros Chemicals.