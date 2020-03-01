Riot Control Vehicle Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Increasing essentiality of riot control vehicles to control incidences of violent protests and civil unrest without the use of lethal force is anticipated to boost the demand for the riot control vehicles market in the near future. In addition, the introduction of new and innovative self-protection features, enhanced non-lethal weapons, high torque engines, and advanced armor are also expected to increase demand through the forecast period.

Civil Turmoil Arising from Unequal Development to Boost Riot Control Vehicle Market

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly preferring systems that use non-lethal methods of force for effectively controlling small groups of people, by creating pain to the target without causing any sort of permanent damage to the people.

Internal terrorism and growing civil unrest in various parts of the globe are creating a strong demand for advanced riot control vehicles among paramilitary, military, and law-enforcement forces. Growing incidences of institutional corruption including acts of bribery and authoritarianism are also anticipated to create civil unrest, and consequently generate demand for riot control vehicles.

The trend of increasing numbers of people migrating from rural to urban areas worldwide is putting severe stress on the existing security systems. The improvements in crowd control technology and armor materials are also anticipated to boost the riot control vehicles market in the near future.

Development of Advanced Functionality to be Key Focus of Riot Control Market Players

Competition between riot control market players including Hobson Industries, Jino Motors, Katmerciler, Streit Group, Alpine Armoring, Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions, INKAS Group of Companies, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, and Lampered Less Lethal is intense and concentrated owing to the presence of only a few market players throughout the world.

Katmerciler has developed its range of HIZIR 4×4 Tactical Wheeled armored vehicles that are designed for multipurpose crowd control activities in rural and urban areas. The vehicle has advanced ballistic protection, a dedicated command control room, KBRN tools, and specialized modules for easy installation of numerous weapons systems including non-lethal crowd control weapons.

The Streit Group released its Predator range of riot control vehicles that has a FB6 level driver compartment that is designed protect the occupants from ballistic weapons and grenades, with armored glass, an anti-projectile mesh, and a modern command center, which can be used to control 3 inbuilt, remotely controlled water cannons with a 5000 liter tank and weapons to fire paint slugs on individual rioters. In addition the vehicle also comes with night vision cameras for surveillance, strobe lights, fire suppression systems to protect against Molotov cocktails, and a plough attached at front to push through obstacles. It can also be fitted with sound cannons, and grenade launchers for smoke and tear gas deployment.

Alpine Armoring has also created a specialized riot control truck using the Ford F-750 model as a base. It has been fitted with blast seats with 4-point harness, thermal image cameras, hydraulic sniper platforms, and hydraulic barricade remover systems among others to manage urban crowd control situations.

Disproportionate Development to Sustain Asia Pacific Riot Control Vehicle Market

The riot control vehicle market of the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise owing to a growing divide between the geographical and social classes that has resulted in development on an unequal scale, particularly in the larger economies of the region including China and India.

Increasing incidences of protests and riots in some areas of Middle East and Africa has also led to the demand for advanced control and protection systems to restrict civil unrest in these regions.

Innovative technology and at affordable costs and the increasing activity of modernizing military and law-enforcement agencies across Europe and North America is also anticipated to act as a major growth factor to the riot control market in the years to come.

Segmentation of the Global Riot Control Vehicle Market

Riot control vehicles can be broadly classified on the basis of the type of chemical used and on the type of flow systems. Based on the type of chemical used, riot control vehicles can be divided into tear gas, foam, colored dyes and others. On the basis of the type of flow systems, riot control vehicles can be segregated into continuous straight stream, automated pulses or semi-automated single pulse systems.