Ring Panel Filters Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Global Ring Panel Filters Market: Overview : Ring panel filters finds application in in commercial buildings, industrial plants, hospitals including paint spray booths etc. Ring panel filters have distinct advantages over conventional frame filters. These filters have excellent dust holding capacity. Ring panel filters has three distinct layers such that first layer acts as high porosity impingement filter. To prevent unloading or streaming strainers are used in the second layer. Ring panel filters provides high efficiency and offers three times the life of fiberglass disposable filters.

Global Ring Panel Filters Market: Dynamics : Growing automobile sector is directly influencing the demand of ring panel filters in the market. Also, rising pollution level and growing airborne diseases are the main factors contributing to the growth of ring panel filters in the market. Various government initiative towards protecting environment is also escalating the market of ring panel filters. For instance, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has various resources to help different industries to help meet the highest air quality standards, as a result the U.S. sales of air filtration systems such as ring panels filters is estimated to have a healthy CAGR in the near future.

Global Ring Panel Filters Market: Segmentation : On the basis of layer, global ring panel filters market can be segmented as: 2-ply, 3-ply, More than 3-ply; On the basis of end use, global ring panel filters market can be segmented as: Commercial Buildings, Industrial Plants, Hospitals, Schools & Universities, Others (Paint Spray Booths, etc.);

APAC region is expected to dominate market in terms of sales : Geographically, the global ring panel filters market has been divided into seven key regions as- Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. Emerging countries such as China, India in Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the ring panel filters market during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization and rising environmental concerns. United States to have significant market share in the ring panel filters market in the near future.

Key Players in the Global Ring Panel Filters Market : Some of the big players in the ring panel filter market are Air Filters, Inc., IF International Filtration, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Bruce Air Filter Company, Clarcor Industrial Air Inc., Delta Filtration Company, Donaldson Company, Inc., Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd, Koch Filter Corporation and Mann Hummel Group. Many recognized and unrecognized players also accounts for significant share in the global ring panel filters market.

Strategic Developments in the Global Ring Panel Filters Market : In2016, Daikin Industries, Ltd., announces the acquisition of Dinair AB, an air filter manufacturer in Sweden. Dinair has been expanding its business focused primarily on Northern Europe in the countries of Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

On December 2015, AAF International announces the asset acquisition of Grillo Filter Sales (Grillo) in California. This acquisition helps AAF to expand its operational footprint and enhances the level of services that it is able to offer in the southern California area.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global ring panel filters market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with ring panel filters market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on ring panel filters market segments and geographies.

