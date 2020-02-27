Rigid trays market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

Global rigid trays market: Introduction

Rigid packaging plays an important role in overall packaging market. Rigid trays can be used for fresh foods as well as processed foods. Rigid trays are designed to extend the shelf life of the product. Rigid trays are durable and are designed to provide oxygen barrier to maintain freshness of the packaged meal. Rigid trays are manufactured using a variety of materials, such as PET, rPET and PP. Rigid trays are also known by other names such as, thermoformed trays. Rigid trays can be refrigerated using eutectic pads. PP rigid trays and pet rigid trays provide optimal rigidity, durability. Due to the property of hermitic seal the food remains airtight for longer time so that freshness of the food can be retained for the longer period of time, thereby enhancing shelf life of the product. Due to this property, the market for rigid trays is expected to receive a major boost, over the forecast period. Rigid trays are used in various end use industries such as, the food & beverage, pharmaceutical industry, and the electrical and electronics industry, among others. Rigid trays are used for packaging of fresh and frozen dinners, fresh salads, fresh produce, meat, seafood and poultry. Rigid trays are also used in pharmaceutical industries to create medical blisters and printed cut seal lids. Due to the wide range of application for rigid trays, the global market for rigid trays is likely to have a positive outlook, during the forecast period.

Global rigid trays market: Dynamics

One of the key factors, which is expected to contribute to growth of the global rigid trays market is growth in the number of retail outlets, especially in the emerging economies, along with increasing penetration of modern trade. Emergence of online food service apps has paved way for growth of the rigid trays market. The global rigid trays market is expected to grow on the backdrop of food and beverage industries growth, which is currently staggering around 5%. As more developing countries continue to witness rise in the number of retail outlets, and changing consumer preferences and food consumption habits, the global rigid trays market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Change in lifestyles of urban population in emerging economies such as India, has paved way for adoption of the on-the-go food consumption trend, which is expected to further boost the APEJ, and ultimately, the global rigid trays market. One of the major challenges posed to growth of the global rigid trays market is in the form of government rules and regulations against the use of thermoformed trays, which are difficult to decompose.

Global rigid trays market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global rigid trays market are Pactiv LLC, Winpak Ltd., GY Packaging, Linpac Packaging Ltd., and EastCoast Packaging Corp, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

