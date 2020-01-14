Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future scope, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market by Material (Bio plastics, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and others), by Product (Bottles & jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups and others), by Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging and Others) and By Region Forecast To 2023

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

Rigid plastic packaging is used where goods should be tightly held together and secured for transportation. Such packaging is used for consumer products and in industrial applications, to protect, market, and distribute a variety of products. Growing e-commerce sector, boosted by the increasing internet penetration, across the globe drives the growth of the market. Plastic packaging market expansion will continue to profit from the drive to replace traditional materials such as glass and metal, with lighter-weight, cost-effective and higher performance plastic materials in various markets. However, advancements of alternative technologies, and concerns regarding the environment and recycling, may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by various factors such as increased consumption of processed foods & beverages, and innovation in rigid packaging. The higher disposable income in these developing countries increases the purchasing power. However, rigid plastic packaging market has various restraints that hinder the market growth such as fluctuating raw material prices and Recycling and environmental concerns.

Based on application, the market has been segmented as Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging and Others. Food & beverages dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing application segment. Increasing population along with growing demand for food and beverages, drives the growth of the market. Based on product, the market has been segmented as bottles & jars, trays, tubs, cups and others. Bottles & jars dominates the product segments of the market. Bottles are used to package many products, such as juices, water, carbonated soft drinks, food products, and others. Factors such as an expanding global population, increasing urbanization, and an increased demand for beverages and household care products, drive the demand of bottles and jars.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market include Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), RPC Group Plc (U.K.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG (Austria), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand), Plastipak Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Silgan Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Linpac Packaging Limited (U.K.), and Consolidated Container Company (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis

It has numerous benefits such as ease of processing, barrier to moisture, strength/toughness, flexibility, and ease of sealing. PVC is a dense material. It is considered a common material in India, when clarity is an important selection criterion, particularly for consumer packaging. Based on manufacturing process, the market has been segmented as Extrusion, Injection Molding, and others. Injection molding processes dominates the market, by segments. Injection molding is the most commonly used manufacturing process for the fabrication of plastic parts. It is used mainly due to factors such as faster production process, and low production waste. Extrusion is also another major manufacturing process.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global rigid plastic packaging market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global rigid plastic packaging market by its material, product, manufacturing process, application and region.

By Material

Bio plastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

others

By Product

Bottles & jars

Trays

Tubs

Cups

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

