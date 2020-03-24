Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container Packaging Market- Financial and Economic Overview of Global Industry | TMR

Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container Packaging Market: Dynamics

Cost-effectiveness and higher operational performance are some key factors driving the demand for rigid intermediate bulk containers thus in turn fuelling the growth of the overall global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market. Moreover, expansion of commodity trade especially in developing regions is expected to spur the demand for rigid intermediate bulk containers in the global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market. Urbanization and increase in international trade are the key factors driving the growth of the global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market.

The global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material type and application. On the basis of material type, the global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market can be segmented into plastic, paper (fiberboard), wood and metal. On the basis of application, the global rigid intermediate bulk containers packaging market can be segmented into food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others. Among material type, plastic is most often used in storing and transporting food and beverages and chemicals due to its cost effectiveness and durability along with flimsiness. Considering application, food and beverages segment is expected to witness a significant growth followed by chemicals and solvents.

Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container Packaging Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of region, the global rigid intermediate bulk container packaging market can be segmented into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to account for the maximum market share by the end of 2016 followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth due to increase in globalization and industrial trade especially among the developing economies of the region such as India, China etc.

Global Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container Packaging Market: Key Players

The major players involved in the manufacture of rigid intermediate bulk containers are Berry Plastics, Brambles, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock, Greif Incorporated, Berenfield Containers Incorporated, BWAY Corporation, Koch Industries Incorporated, Weidenhammer Packungen among others.

