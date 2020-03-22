Rigid Endoscopes Market Status, Summary and Forecasts to 2025

An endoscopy (looking inside) is used in medicine to look inside the body. The endoscopy procedure uses an endoscope to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ.

Direct visualisation of a diseased area inside the body can be achieved by using a telescope or tube passed through a natural orifice or through a small incision in the skin. This may be rigid employing a series of lenses, or flexible employing optic fibres to convey the illuminating light, and to convey the image to the eyepiece.

The endoscope is often fitted with one or more extra channels through which operating instruments may be passed such as electrosurgery probes, or manipulating, grasping or crushing forceps. These channels may also be used for delivering fluids or gas, providing suction, or passing sampling catheters or laser light pipes.

In the last several years, the United States market of Rigid Endoscopes developed quickly, with an average growth rate of 6.5 %. In 2017, United State revenue of Rigid Endoscopes is about 1.05 billion USD.

Rigid Endoscopes are widely used for Hospital & Clinic, ASCs and Others. The most proportion of Rigid Endoscopes is for Hospital & Clinic, and the proportion is about 60%. ASCs is enjoying higher growth rate.

South Atlantic region is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 24% in 2017. Following South Atlantic region, Pacific Region is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 23%.

The global Rigid Endoscopes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Rigid Endoscopes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Rigid Endoscopes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Rigid Endoscopes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Rigid Endoscopes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Rigid Endoscopes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Stryker

KARL STORZ

Richard Wolf

Olympus

Medtronic

Conmed

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun

Henke-Sass

Arthrex

Optomic

Market size by Product

Laparoscope

Arthroscope

Cystoscope

Gynecological Endoscope

Other

Market size by End User

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rigid Endoscopes Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Laparoscope

1.4.3 Arthroscope

1.4.4 Cystoscope

1.4.5 Gynecological Endoscope

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital & Clinic

1.5.3 ASCs

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Size

2.1.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rigid Endoscopes Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Rigid Endoscopes Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Rigid Endoscopes Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Rigid Endoscopes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Rigid Endoscopes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Rigid Endoscopes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Rigid Endoscopes Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rigid Endoscopes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Rigid Endoscopes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Rigid Endoscopes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Rigid Endoscopes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Rigid Endoscopes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Rigid Endoscopes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Endoscopes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Rigid Endoscopes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Rigid Endoscopes Revenue by Product

4.3 Rigid Endoscopes Price by Product

Continued…

