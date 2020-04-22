Rigid Electric Power Steering Market Size, Share, Development Status and Outlook by Players till 2025

Global Rigid Electric Power Steering market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rigid Electric Power Steering.
This industry study presents the global Rigid Electric Power Steering market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Rigid Electric Power Steering production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Rigid Electric Power Steering in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders JteKT, Nexteer, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
JteKT
Nexteer
ZF
Robert Bosch
NSK
Hyundai Mobis
Showa Corporation
Delphi
Thyssenkrupp
Mitsubishi Electric
Rigid Electric Power Steering Breakdown Data by Type
Rack assist type (REPS)
Colum assist type (CEPS)
Pinion assist type (PEPS)
Rigid Electric Power Steering Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Cars (PC)
Commercial Vehicles (CV)
Rigid Electric Power Steering Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rigid Electric Power Steering Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Rigid Electric Power Steering Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Rack assist type (REPS)
1.4.3 Colum assist type (CEPS)
1.4.4 Pinion assist type (PEPS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Rigid Electric Power Steering Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Cars (PC)
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles (CV)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rigid Electric Power Steering Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rigid Electric Power Steering Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Rigid Electric Power Steering Production 2013-2025
2.2 Rigid Electric Power Steering Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Rigid Electric Power Steering Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Rigid Electric Power Steering Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Rigid Electric Power Steering Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Electric Power Steering Market
2.4 Key Trends for Rigid Electric Power Steering Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Rigid Electric Power Steering Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rigid Electric Power Steering Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Rigid Electric Power Steering Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Rigid Electric Power Steering Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rigid Electric Power Steering Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Rigid Electric Power Steering Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Rigid Electric Power Steering Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…
