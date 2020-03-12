Rigid Dump Truck Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

A rigid dump truck is used for transporting loose material, such as sand, gravel, and demolition waste, for construction and mining purposes. They are an essential part of various construction and mining projects, especially infrastructure development projects where the efficient transportation of materials, such as loose aggregate and large boulders, are of paramount importance.

The classification of Rigid Dump Truck includes Human Driver and Autonomous Dump truck. Human Driver Dump Truck represent 98.1 market share while the Autonomous Dump truck is the emerging product, which enjoying faster growth rate.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Rigid Dump Truck, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Rigid Dump Truck, enjoying production market share nearly 29.6% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.3% in 2017. While, the developing regions like Brazil, India, etc. are also the emerging market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rigid Dump Truck market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2210 million by 2024, from US$ 2230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rigid Dump Truck business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rigid Dump Truck market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Rigid Dump Truck Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Rigid Dump Truck Market report includes the Rigid Dump Truck market segmentation. The Rigid Dump Truck market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Rigid Dump Truck market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

This study considers the Rigid Dump Truck value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Human Driver

Autonomous

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Mining

Construction

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Caterpillar

Hitachi

Komatsu

Liebherr

Belaz

Volvo

Astra

Weichai

Volkswagen

Sinotruk

SANY

XCMG

DAIMLER

SIH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rigid Dump Truck consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rigid Dump Truck market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rigid Dump Truck manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid Dump Truck with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rigid Dump Truck submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary:

Market Overview

Rigid Dump Truck Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Rigid Dump Truck Market by Players:

Rigid Dump Truck Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2019

Rigid Dump Truck Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Rigid Dump Truck Market by Regions:

Rigid Dump Truck by Regions

Global Rigid Dump Truck Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Rigid Dump Truck Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

Chapter Six: APAC:

APAC Rigid Dump Truck Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Chapter Seven: Europe:

Rigid Dump Truck Market Consumption by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa:

Middle East & Africa Rigid Dump Truck Market by Countries by Application, Consumption by Type

Key Economic Indicators of Few Middle East & Africa Countries

Chapter Nine: Rigid Dump Truck Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends:

Rigid Dump Truck Market Drivers and Impact

Rigid Dump Truck Industry Challenges and Impact

Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer:

Direct Marketing

Indirect Marketing

Rigid Dump Truck Distributors

Rigid Dump Truck Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Rigid Dump Truck Market Forecast:

Rigid Dump Truck Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

Rigid Dump Truck Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

Global Rigid Dump Truck Forecast by Application

Chapter Twelve: Rigid Dump Truck Market Key Players Analysis:

Sensus

Company Details

Rigid Dump Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2019)

Rigid Dump Truck Product Offered

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion on Rigid Dump Truck Market

