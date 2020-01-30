RIDE SHARING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Ride Sharing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The Global Ride sharing market was valued at USD xx billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Ridesharing still constitutes a tiny percentage in the total vehicle miles travelled. Smartphone & GPS has changed the ridesharing market dramatically. Once the number of users & drivers reach the critical mass, it results in an extremely efficient system.

Market Dynamics:

As smartphone penetration, internet penetration and urban population increases, ridesharing market will grow rapidly.

The ride-sharing market has impacted the Auto Industry in a significant way. In a well-functioning ridesharing environment ride sharing users often postpone car purchase. This is especially true in developing countries.

Lack of parking space and permits in the major cities is the key restraint that affecting the market growth.

Although Ridesharing drivers often work long hours, they earn barely above minimum wage & don’t enjoy any other benefits that are available to full-time employees. Which is a major disadvantage for the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into Peer to Peer Car sharing, Free-floating Car sharing, Stationary Car sharing, and others.

Transportation Network Companies is the most significant segment. Transportation Network Companies offer rides in private passenger cars. Thereby the passenger requests a trip and will then be matched with a driver. Carpooling Services charge a commission for helping people going the same way to organize carpools using private vehicles. Others include online taxi bookings.

Geographical Segmentation:

By region, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific and rest of the world. China dominates the ridesharing market in terms of revenue. The combined share of China & United States in Ridesharing market is around 77%.

Competitive Landscape:

Didi Chuxing is the biggest ride sharing service based company followed by Uber. BlaBlaCar is one of the most prominent carpooling company. Other players include Lyft, Grab, Curb, Ola, Gett, BlaBlaCar, Zimride, and Car2Go.

Key market segments covered

By Type

• Peer to Peer Car sharing

• Free-floating Car sharing

• Stationary Car sharing

• Others

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Global Ride sharing market segmentation by Type (Transportation Network Companies, Carpooling Services, others). Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents

1. Global Ride sharing market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

2. Global Ride sharing market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

3. Global Ride sharing market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Regulatory Analysis

4. Global Ride sharing market – By Type

4.1. Peer to Peer Car sharing

4.2. Free-floating Car sharing

4.3. Stationary Car sharing

4.4. Others

7. Global Ride sharing market – By Geography

7.1North America

7.1.1 The United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 South America

7.2.1 Brazil

7.2.2 Argentina

7.2.3 Rest of South America

…………..

8. Global Ride sharing market – Company Profiles

8.1 Didi Chuxing

8.2 Uber

8.3 Lyft

8.4 Grab

8.5 Curb

8.6 Ola

8.7 Gett

8.8 BlaBlaCar

8.9 Zimride

8.10 Car2Go

9 Global Ride sharing market – Appendix

