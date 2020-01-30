Rice Protein Market Valued $214.35 Mn by 2026 | A report by Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd, Golden Grain Group Limited, RiceBran Technologies, HealthWise, Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. And others

Rice protein research report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The estimations of CAGR values are quite essential which helps businesses decide upon the investment value over the time period. The market insights and analysis about food & beverage industry, performed in this rice protein market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can depend confidently. Thus, the report aids to concentrate on the more important aspects of the market.

Market Analysis:

Global rice protein market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 112.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 214.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.45% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-rice-protein-market

Key Competitors:

Axiom Foods Inc.

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co.Ltd

Golden Grain Group Limited

RiceBran Technologies

HealthWise

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shafi Gluco Chem

The Green Labs LLC

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

NutriBiotic

Z-Company

North Coast Naturals

Pure Food Company LLC

Plandai Biotech

Gulshan Polyols Ltd

BENEO

Kerry Inc.

BHARAT GLUCOSE PVT. LTD.

The Scoular Company

Habib-ADM Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, Plandai Biotech announced that an agreement has been established with AIDP Inc. for the distribution and sales of the product in United States, with the market expected to be established for both the companies.

In February 2018, Axiom Foods Inc. announced that they had received a first method of use application patent for Oryzatein rice protein by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Get Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-rice-protein-market

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increase in demand for protein and protein products from the market is expected to drive the market growth

Usage of rice protein as a substitute to animal proteins because of the increased preference and adoption is also expected to drive the market growth

Increase in costing of raw materials required for the production is expected to restrain the market growth

Quality analysis based on the sensory properties of plants determining the quality of the product is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Rice Protein Isolates

Rice Protein Concentrates

Others

By Applications

Food Ingredients

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global rice protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rice protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-rice-protein-market