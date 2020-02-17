Rice Noodles Market Development Status and Outlook added at Analytical Research Cognizance

Rice noodles are noodles that are made from rice. Their principle ingredients are rice flour and water. However, sometimes other ingredients such as tapioca or corn starch are also added in order to improve the transparency or increase the gelatinous and chewy texture of the noodles.

Rice noodles are most commonly used in the cuisines of East and Southeast Asia, and are available fresh, frozen, or dried, in various shapes and thicknesses.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific accounted for 69.3% of the global rice noodles market revenue in 2014. Rice is a staple food for several countries in the region including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Therefore, rice-based food products will always remain popular among consumers in this region.

Europe has witnessed growth owing to changing eating habits of consumers coupled with growing population of Asian origin people. This has contributed to a growing number of Asian restaurants in countries such as Germany, U.K., and France. Increasing trend of takeaways and home deliveries for convenience food product is also an important feature for the popularity of the product. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2015 to 2022.

Changing eating preference of consumers coupled with increasing availability of the product is expected to drive demand in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. China accounted for 19.8% of the global market revenue share in 2014.

This report focuses on the Rice Noodles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

