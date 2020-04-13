Rice Husk Ash Market Identifies The Key Drivers Of Growth And Challenges Of The Key Industry Players

The demand for rice husk ash is growing in the construction industry and infrastructure projects owing to its multiple benefits, such as comparatively low cost, environment sustainability, and simplicity in production process. For example, the limited supply of silica fumes has increased its price across South Asian countries. In such context, RHA acts as a sustainable and low-cost alternative for silica fumes. The impact of aforementioned factor is propelling the growth of the global rice husk ash market.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rice-husk-ash-market/report-sample

RHA-based concrete mixture offers superior resistance against chloride ion penetration in marine environment. As a result, the application of RHA concrete mixture is growing for construction activities in marine environment, which in turn is fueling the growth of the rice husk ash market. Rice is used as main feedstock for RHA and most of the production of rice is concentrated in Asia-Pacific. The concentration of raw material sources in specific geographic regions limits the growth opportunity for the rice husk ash market in Europe and North America. The application of RHA in the production of high purity silica has been identified as a growth opportunity for the rice husk ash market.

The demand for RHA containing greater silica concentration is growing owing to its superior binding property and compatibility in high energy power generation application. On the basis of application, the rice husk ash market is divided into construction, ceramics, refractory, insulation, water proofing, oil-spill absorbent, paints, and others. The demand for RHA is growing in different applications owing to its low cost and adherence to environment regulatory norms proposed by different regulatory bodies, such as Ministry of Environment and Forests, India; ASTM International; and others.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/rice-husk-ash-market

RHA is produced by the burning rice husk agricultural residue and it contains approximately 85% amorphous silica. RHA is a good pozzolan, which makes it suitable for applications in special concrete mixes. RHA-based concrete mixes are used in the manufacturing of bridges, nuclear power plants, large structures, and others. The wide applications of RHA in the construction industry are driving the growth of the rice husk ash market.

Some of the major players operating in the rice husk ash industry are Usher Agro Ltd., Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd., Astrra Chemicals, Jasoriya Rice Mill, KGR Agro Fusion (P) Ltd., Kothari Bio Fuels, B.D. Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., KRBL Limited, and J.M. Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com