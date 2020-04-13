Rice Flour Market 2019 | Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2025

Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from finely milled rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.
The global Rice Flour market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Thai Flour Industry
Burapa Prosper
Rose Brand
CHO HENG
Koda Farms
BIF
Lieng Tong
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills
HUANGGUO
Major applications as follows:
Bakery and Confectionary
Breakfast Solutions
Baby Food
Others
Major Type as follows:
White Rice
Brown Rice
