Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the joints, bone and cartilage erosion, and joint deformity. Additionally, the condition manifests itself in multiple joints in the body. In RA, the body’s immune system attacks the lining of the joints, known as the synovial membrane, or synovium, causing an inflammatory response. The disease can lead to premature mortality, disability, and decreased quality of life.

GlobalData epidemiologists used sources that provided the diagnosed incidence, diagnosed prevalence, and total prevalence of RA based on the 1987 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) criteria and International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition (ICD-10): M05 and M06.

In 2017, the 8MM had 372,519 diagnosed incident cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 412,958 diagnosed incident cases by 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.09%. The increase is driven by the aging population in the 8MM. In 2017, the 8MM had 4,187,350 diagnosed prevalent cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 4,805,959 diagnosed prevalent cases by 2027, at an AGR of 1.48%. In 2017, the 8MM had 5,746,854 total prevalent cases of RA. This is expected to increase to 6,619,425 total prevalent cases by 2027, at an AGR of 1.52%. The US had the highest number of diagnosed incident, diagnosed prevalent cases, and total prevalent cases of RA.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2751194

Scope:

– The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of RA in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Australia).

— This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in adults ages 18 years and older across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of RA; diagnosed prevalent cases of RA; total prevalent cases of RA (including diagnosed and undiagnosed cases); diagnosed prevalent cases of RA segmented by severity.

— The RA epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

— The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Reasons to buy:

The RA Epidemiology report will allow you to —

— Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global RA market.

— Quantify patient populations in the global RA market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

— Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for RA therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

— Understand magnitude of RA cases segmented by severity.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2751194

Key Points from TOC:

2 Rheumatoid Arthritis: Executive Summary

2.1 Related Reports

2.2 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA by Severity

3.4.6 Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Rheumatoid Arthritis (2017–2027)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of RA

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of RA by Severity

3.5.8 Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.9 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.5.10 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of RA

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Primary Research — KOLs Interviewed for this Report

4.3 Primary Research — Prescriber Survey

4.4 About the Authors

4.4.1 Epidemiologist

4.4.2 Reviewers

4.4.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.4.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

4.5 About GlobalData

4.6 Contact Us

4.7 Disclaimer

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/rheumatoid-arthritis-epidemiology-forecast-to-2027

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]