Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a most common type of sarcoma in children that develops in body’s soft tissues, most commonly in muscles. It accounts around 3.5% of total childhood cancers. Sarcoma is cancer of connective tissue (cartilage or tendon), soft tissue (muscle), or bone. It can affect the neck, head, vagina, bladder, legs, arms, trunk, or any other body part.

Children can develop rhabdomyosarcoma at any age; however, most of the cases have been recorded in children aged between 2 and 6 and in teens aged between 15 and 19. It is more common in boys than girls. Exact disease cause is unknown; however, children suffering from inherited diseases such as pleuropulmonary blastoma, Costello syndrome, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Noonan syndrome and neurofibromatosis type 1 are more susceptible to rhabdomyosarcoma. Moreover, children who were larger or had high birth weight have increased risk of developing rhabdomyosarcoma. Most common symptoms of rhabdomyosarcoma include bulging of eye, trouble in urination or bowel movements, headache, blood in urine, and bleeding in the throat, nose, vagina, or rectum.

The global rhabdomyosarcoma market can be segmented based on type, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, and others. The others segment includes mixed type, pleomorphic/anaplastic, and spindle cell subtypes of rhabdomyosarcoma. The embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma segment is expected to be driven by high incidence rate. Approximately 4 per 1 million children (0-4 years of age) and 1.5 per 1 million adolescents are affected by embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma. Based on treatment, the global rhabdomyosarcoma market can be classified into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others (stem cell therapy).

Chemotherapy treatment generally involves a combination of various anti-neoplastic agents. The commonly used chemotherapeutic agents include dactinomycin, etoposide, irinotecan, ifosfamide, carboplatin, doxorubicin, and vincristine. Rise in incidence and prevalence of rhabdomyosarcoma, increased research and development expenditure, significant pipeline molecules (afatinib and temsirolimus), growing awareness among people are the factors that contribute to the growth of the market. However, high cost of treatment and associated side effects, disappointing result of promising pipeline molecules, and stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global rhabdomyosarcoma market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market, followed by Europe. High incidence of rhabdomyosarcoma (around 350 cases are diagnosed in the U.S. each year), growing awareness among people, increase in research and development expenditure, and well-established health care infrastructure contribute to the growth of the rhabdomyosarcoma market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India and China owing to increased government initiatives and developing health care infrastructure. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to increase in investments by market players and rise in prevalence of rhabdomyosarcoma.

Leading players in the global rhabdomyosarcoma market include Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, Ovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer.

