RFID Tags Market Estimated $9.08 Bn by 2026 | A report by Alien Technology, AWID, Avery Dennison, Consumer Packaging Insights, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID Inc, GlobeRanger and others

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are labels used in the packaging industry that have been equipped with radio-frequency identification technology. The provision of this technology in tags improves transparency in supply chain of the consumer goods, and enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain.

Market Analysis:

Global RFID Tags Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 9.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in adoption and initiatives undertaken by the various manufacturers and government organizations.

Key Competitors:

Alien Technology, LLC

AWID

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Stora Enso

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

GAO RFID

GlobeRanger

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

MOJIX

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nedap – Technology for live

NXP Semiconductors

Smartrac N.V.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD

Identiv, Inc.

Confidex Ltd.

Omni-ID

Savi Technology

Vizinex RFID

HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB

TrackX

RFID Global Solution

Tag Factory

RF Code

CoreRFID

Tageo

ams AG

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Stora Enso announced the launch of a new sustainable RFID tag technology termed as, “ECO by Stora Enso”. The product is paper-based making them sustainable and completely recyclable products. The technology provides manufacturers transparency in tracing, and protection throughout the product supply chain.

In April 2018, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced the launch of UHF RFID products during RFID Journal LIVE! 2018. The products are designed to meet the requirements of from the food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics market segments. The application of these products will provide accurate and unique information for every package through AVERY’s Janela TM platform.

In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. announced the launch of slimmest UHF RFID tag for usage in Laundry & Textile market divisions. The product termed as “LinTRAK-Slim”, is to be woven and sewed into the textile and is very discrete. The product uses Impinj, Inc.’s Monza R6-P chip technology.

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing adoption and usage of RFID systems and tags in manufacturing and consumer goods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the usage of security measures and package protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Requirement of large costs for installation and integration of RFID systems that are used for various functionalities in RFID tags; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Segmentation:

Wafer Size

200mm

300mm

Others

Tag Type

Passive RFID

Active RFID

By Frequency

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Active Ultra-High Frequency

Application

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Logistic & Supply Chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security & Access Control

Sports

Form Factor

Button

Card

Implants

Key Fob

Label

Paper Tickets

Wristband

Others

Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global RFID tags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of RFID tags market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

