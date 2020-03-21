RFID Smart Cabinet Market by Growth Development and Financial Outlook to 2024 – Terson Solutions, WaveMark, Sato Vicinity, Grifols, Skytron, Palex Medical and Others

This RFID Smart Cabinet market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the RFID Smart Cabinet industry for the precise forecast period. The report carries out analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for RFID Smart Cabinet industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing this report. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report.

RFID smart cabinets are cabinets are important components of smart hospital industry. RFID technology endows cabinets with the uttermost convenient for accurate identification and a large extend on efficiency. With computing systems and platform software, uses of RFID smart cabinet usually operate with a desktop to control the whole system of RFID smart cabinet, which could be possibly used in the clinic document management or pharmacy control system. Vendors on this area mostly claim they build on scientific calculation and software to construct their system or solution for a more efficient smart hospital environment.

With the development of global smart health industry, and growing need for building smart and automatic pharmacy and clinic document system, the demand of RFID Smart Cabinet constantly increased in these years. As a result, the total production and sales of RFID Smart Cabinet continuously increased in recent years. According to this study, over the next five years the RFID Smart Cabinet market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1030 million by 2024, from US$ 540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RFID Smart Cabinet business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: LogiTag Systems, Mobile Aspects, TAGSYS RFID, Terson Solutions, WaveMark, Sato Vicinity, Grifols, Skytron, Palex Medical and Nexess.

Regional market for RFID smart cabinet presented North America dominated the global RFID smart cabinet demand, with the largest consumption market which accounts for 50.32% of global market share in 2015. Growing adoption rates of healthcare information technologies and the entry of private healthcare establishments into emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina is also expected to drive market growth over the next six years.

On an average, a hospital loses more than 15% of its assets in a year owing to fraud or misplacement of hospital supplies. In order to eliminate such losses and enhance time efficiency, hospitals are focusing on upgrading their infrastructure and incorporating RFID technology to keep track of their inventories. Therefore, the healthcare sector is the predominant end-user of RFID smart cabinets, accounting for 93.05% of the revenue share in 2015.

Rising initiatives undertaken by healthcare institutions to curb costs via the adoption of an efficient inventory management solution is expected to be a key driver for RFID smart cabinet demand. The report also observes that government regulations aimed at efficient inventory management of medical supplies in healthcare institutions coupled with the current low market penetration rate of RFID technologies in these institutions is expected to fuel market demand over future 5-10 years.

Continuous R&D and ongoing clinical trials have resulted in better product designs that incorporate advanced technological features. The development of the healthcare industry and its infrastructure have led to an increase in healthcare expenditure. Developed countries in the Americas and Europe spend the most on healthcare. Developing countries have to increase their spending dramatically to provide basic health insurance coverage, develop a primary healthcare service system, and improve the availability of medications in rural and suburban areas. This is expected to result in the reformation of public hospitals and healthcare facilities, thereby increasing the demand for laser equipment, propelling market growth.

Conclusively, the RFID Smart Cabinet manufacture industry has an expected future, the markets are still growing over time. Our analysis indicates that Europe is the largest consumption market according to our report. RFID Smart Cabinet for machine tools is the most prevalent kind among all the others. Our prediction is that the RFID Smart Cabinet market will grow over time.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RFID Smart Cabinet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the RFID Smart Cabinet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

RFID Reader

RFID Tag

RFID Antana

Others

Segmenation by application:

Healthcare

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

