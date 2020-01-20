RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
RF over Fiber (RFoF) solutions convert analog RF signals into optical signals which are then transmitted over optical fibers and converted back to RF signals at various bands.
RFoF solutions are mainly used to connect remote antennas to central in-door locations over optical fiber in Communications, Satcom, Cellular, Defense, DAS, A/V and GPS applications.
The key players covered in this study
Optical Zonu
Dev Systemtechnik
Huber + Suhner
Emcore
Foxcom
Finisar
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standalone Modules
Subsystems
Chassis
Modules
Splitters and Combiners
Optical Switches
Optical DE Multiplexer
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
LTE
WiMax
DAS
GPS
Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
